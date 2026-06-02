Paper Transport Launches Same-Day Freight Service for Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturers

PTI Priority Provides Rapid Dry Van Truckload Capacity Within 60 Miles of Green Bay and Appleton

DE PERE, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Transport (PTI), Northeast Wisconsin's leading dedicated transportation provider, today announced the launch of PTI Priority, a same-day dry van full truckload service designed to provide manufacturers and shippers with fast, reliable freight solutions across Northeast Wisconsin.

Paper Transport is a top-tier dedicated provider in the U.S.

The new service originates in the Green Bay and Appleton markets and provides same-day delivery for freight moving within a 60-mile radius. PTI Priority is designed for businesses that need the responsiveness and reliability of a dedicated transportation partner without the volume requirements of a traditional dedicated fleet.

Northeast Wisconsin is home to thousands of manufacturers, making it one of the most manufacturing-dense regions in the country. In recent years, those manufacturers have faced increasing uncertainty driven by supply chain disruptions, fluctuating demand, labor challenges, inventory pressures, and tighter production windows. As a Northeast Wisconsin-based company, PTI understands the operational demands local manufacturers face every day.

While founded serving the paper industry, PTI today partners with manufacturers and supply chains across a wide range of industries including food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, packaging, consumer products, and retail distribution.

PTI Priority was developed to help manufacturers reduce downtime risk, improve supply chain agility, and secure dependable same-day transportation capacity backed by PTI's operational expertise, professional drivers, and customer-focused service model.

"Manufacturers today need more than just a truck — they need responsiveness, communication, and a transportation partner that can adapt quickly when production schedules change," said Jared Stedl, Chief Commercial Officer at Paper Transport. "We're already successfully operating this model with several non-dedicated customers in the area today, and PTI Priority allows us to expand that same level of service to additional manufacturers throughout Northeast Wisconsin — whether large or small. It's an opportunity for companies that may not have the volume for a fully dedicated truckload solution but still want the reliability, professionalism, and service associated with a dedicated carrier."

The service is ideal for production-support freight, plant-to-plant transfers, urgent customer shipments, overflow freight, and other time-sensitive transportation needs that require rapid response and dependable execution.

PTI leaders say the service also helps manufacturers reduce operational risk and improve supply chain agility without adding unnecessary transportation complexity or fixed fleet costs.

"Manufacturers are trying to stay lean while still reacting quickly to customer demands and production changes," Stedl added. "PTI Priority helps customers reduce downtime risk, secure reliable local capacity, and avoid the uncertainty that can come with relying on last-minute spot market solutions."

In addition to supporting customers, PTI leaders say the service creates meaningful advantages for drivers by providing more predictable regional operations and opportunities to stay closer to home.

"PTI Priority creates a strong opportunity for drivers who want consistent work while staying connected to home and family," said Chris Buckingham, Vice President of Operations at Paper Transport. "Drivers benefit from predictable regional routes, strong communication, and the support of a company that prioritizes safety, operational excellence, and driver experience. When drivers are supported well, our customers feel the difference through reliable service and strong execution."

PTI Priority reflects Paper Transport's continued investment in innovative, flexible transportation solutions for manufacturers and supply chain partners across Wisconsin.

For more information about PTI Priority, visit www.papertransport.com

or contact Paper Transport's commercial team.

About Paper Transport, LLC.

Paper Transport (PTI) is a leading truckload carrier headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, providing dedicated transportation, truckload, and supply chain solutions throughout North America. Known for its people-first culture, commitment to safety, and focus on innovation and sustainability, PTI partners with shippers to deliver customized transportation solutions that drive operational excellence. Paper Transport is also A Dedicated Transportation Provider of the Green Bay Packers.

SOURCE Paper Transport, LLC.