Paper Transport Expands Sustainable Transportation Portfolio with Tesla

Paper Transport partners with Tesla to evaluate the Tesla Semi Long Range in dedicated Chicago operations. Post this

"PTI has been a leader in sustainable transportation solutions for over 15 years," said Tyler Ellison, CEO of PTI. "We take a consultative approach to helping customers identify and implement the right transportation solution for their network. Our partnership with Tesla expands our portfolio alongside renewable natural gas and intermodal, giving customers more ways to reduce Scope 3 emissions without compromising service or economics."

PTI is evaluating the Tesla Semi Long Range within its dedicated operating model, where predictable routes and consistent mileage provide an ideal environment for assessing battery-electric performance.

"We are excited to partner with Tesla, leveraging their ever-evolving technology," said Bryan Ellen, Vice President of Maintenance at PTI. "We are bullish in our estimation of the parallels available between our dedicated model and the efficiency of their fully electric Class 8 tractor. We anticipate a growing synergy between our businesses as we work to facilitate this sustainable solution for our customers."

The evaluation builds on PTI's leadership in sustainable transportation. The company has logged more than 87 million miles using compressed and renewable natural gas and now helps customers reduce Scope 3 emissions through solutions that include RNG, intermodal, and battery-electric transportation.

About Paper Transport

Paper Transport (PTI) is a for-hire truckload carrier delivering innovative, asset-based transportation solutions through dedicated, regional, and intermodal freight services. With a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and service, PTI empowers shippers to reduce carbon emissions while enhancing network efficiency and operational performance.

www.papertransport.com

SOURCE Paper Transport, LLC.