Par Health Launches Sugammadex Injection in Manufacturer-Prepared, Ready-to-Use Prefilled Syringe

New product expands TruDelivery® portfolio, supporting streamlined patient administration and efficient care delivery

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Health, Inc. ("Par Health" or the "Company"), a global pharmaceutical company and manufacturer of essential medicines, today announced the launch and initial shipments of sugammadex injection in a manufacturer-prepared, ready-to-use 200 mg/2 mL prefilled syringe.

Sugammadex injection prefilled syringe marks the latest expansion of Par Health's growing TruDelivery® portfolio, further strengthening the Company's ready-to-use injectable offerings enabled by its global contract manufacturing network.

"Healthcare providers are looking for solutions that improve workflow efficiency and reduce the risk of preparation error," said Dr. Bill Larkins, President, Sterile Injectables and Chief Scientific Officer. "The addition of sugammadex injection to our TruDelivery® portfolio underscores our focus on delivering ready-to-use solutions that address real-world challenges in healthcare settings."

Ready-to-use, or RTU, products are designed to help streamline hospital operations by eliminating the need for product preparation or transfer prior to patient administration. These solutions may help hospitals reduce waste and costs, optimize workflow efficiency and minimize the risk of preparation error—enabling healthcare providers to focus on delivering quality patient care.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the availability, supply, and potential benefits of the sugammadex injection prefilled syringe, the TruDelivery® portfolio, and the Company's ability to support healthcare providers and meet customer demand. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, among others, market acceptance, competitive developments, manufacturing and supply chain challenges, regulatory actions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements at its manufacturing facilities, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic financial reports, investor materials, and other communications made available to investors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

About Par Health

Par Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on Elevating the Essentials™. We develop, manufacture, and deliver high-quality generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and sterile injectable products across a broad range of therapeutic areas, dosage forms and delivery technologies. With a vertically integrated, U.S.-advantaged manufacturing network and global workforce, we are committed to reliability, integrity and operational excellence – because we believe great healthcare is built on getting the essentials right. To learn more, please visit parhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Stacie Phillips, Corporate Controller and Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

Gena Holthaus, Senior Director, Corporate Brand and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Par Health