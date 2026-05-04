Par Health Names Norv McAndrew as EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Appointment Strengthens Executive Leadership with Deep Legal and Governance Expertise

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Health, Inc. ("Par Health" or the "Company"), a global pharmaceutical company and manufacturer of essential medicines, today announced the appointment of Norv McAndrew as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. In this role, Mr. McAndrew will lead Par Health's global legal, corporate governance and government affairs functions.

Mr. McAndrew brings 30 years of legal experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Cerebral, a mental health telemedicine company, where he oversaw healthcare regulatory matters, litigation, complex commercial transactions, corporate governance, labor and employment, government affairs, and data privacy.

Prior to Cerebral, Mr. McAndrew held senior global legal leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Global Litigation; Assistant General Counsel, Litigation; and Chief, Global Commercial Compliance Investigations, at leading pharmaceutical companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer. Earlier in his career, he served in public service for 12 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Attorney-in-Charge for the United States Department of Justice and an Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Norv is a seasoned legal executive with extensive experience navigating highly regulated healthcare and pharmaceutical environments," said Stephen Welch, President and CEO. "As a member of our executive team, he will play a critical role as we advance our business priorities and execute our strategic objectives. His judgment, leadership, and depth of experience will be invaluable as he helps strengthen our foundation for long‑term growth and serves as a trusted advisor to both the business and the Board."

"I'm excited to join Par Health," said Mr. McAndrew. "The Company has a strong sense of purpose and plays an important role in supporting patient care. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and colleagues across the organization to navigate complexity, strengthen risk and compliance management, and drive value creation."

Mr. McAndrew holds a Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Political Science from Rutgers University.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business priorities, strategic objectives, value creation, growth and other statements that refer to future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections. Many factors that will determine the Company's future results are beyond its ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that may affect future results include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain regulatory approval of pipeline products and successfully develop, commercialize and market new products; competitive developments; government regulation of the pharmaceutical industry and the effects of healthcare reform on our business; our ability to sustain sales and profit on products over time; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements at our manufacturing facilities; our dependence on outside manufacturers, third party suppliers and service providers for core aspects of our business; and other risks and uncertainties described in press releases, investor materials and other information made available to relevant stakeholders. Readers should evaluate any forward-looking statements in light of these important factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Par Health

Par Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on Elevating the Essentials™. We develop, manufacture, and deliver high-quality generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and sterile injectable products across a broad range of therapeutic areas, dosage forms and delivery technologies. With a vertically integrated, U.S.-advantaged manufacturing network and global workforce, we are committed to reliability, integrity and operational excellence – because we believe great healthcare is built on getting the essentials right. To learn more, please visit parhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors

Stacie Phillips, Corporate Controller and Head of Investor Relations

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Media

Gena Holthaus, Head of Communications

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SOURCE Par Health