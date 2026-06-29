Parachute Health Appoints Heather Yi As Vice President of Customer Success

Industry Veteran Joins from Brightree to Deepen Parachute's Partnerships with HME Providers

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the order management platform for home medical equipment (HME) providers, announced the appointment of Heather Yi as Vice President of Customer Success. A respected industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Yi joins Parachute following an almost 16-year tenure at Brightree to lead its customer success team and deepen the company's partnerships with HME providers nationwide.

In her new role, Yi will be responsible for helping Parachute's HME provider accounts expand their use of the platform, improve operational workflows, and grow their businesses on Parachute's digital infrastructure. As Parachute continues to invest in the long-term success of its provider network, Yi will oversee an actively growing customer success team.

Yi brings deep roots in the HME industry to the role. She began her career on the provider side of HME, working in patient-facing operations, billing, and accounts receivable. At Brightree, she led teams focused on software adoption, workflow optimization, and long-term customer growth, partnering with HME providers to improve their operations well beyond the platform itself. She has also been active in industry advisory work, including with AAHomecare.

"Heather has spent her career inside HME businesses and alongside them, and she understands what it actually takes to help them succeed," said Rob Boeye, EVP, HME Providers at Parachute Health. "That kind of experience is exactly what our HME provider customers deserve from us, and we are thrilled to have her leading this team."

"Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how the right partnership can transform the way an HME business operates," Yi said. "I look forward to leading that effort at Parachute and building the kind of long-term partnerships that create meaningful outcomes for providers and the patients they serve."

As HME providers face growing pressure to operate more efficiently on tighter margins, Parachute has replaced fragmented, manual ordering with a connected digital workflow. The platform connects HME providers, clinicians, health plans, and patients together, giving providers the digital infrastructure they need to compete and grow in an evolving landscape.

Parachute Health is hiring for multiple roles on the customer success team. HME industry professionals interested in joining are encouraged to visit https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/parachutehealth.

About Parachute Health:

Parachute Health is the order management system for home medical equipment, connecting HME providers to the largest referral network in the country to process orders efficiently and close held revenue. By replacing fragmented manual workflows with connected digital infrastructure, Parachute helps providers defend their margins, recover revenue, and grow their business.

Media Contact:

Goldin Solutions for Parachute Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Parachute Health