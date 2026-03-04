Parachute Health Extends Order Management Platform to Streamline Authorization Between HME Providers and Health Plans

New digital workflow brings authorization submission, status visibility, and communication into one connected platform, helping HME providers reduce administrative burden and accelerate payments.

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Medtrade today, Parachute Health, the order management platform for home medical equipment (HME) providers, announced a new initiative designed to strengthen collaboration between HME providers and health plans through a unified digital authorization workflow.

As health plans accelerate the shift toward standardized digital authorization, HME providers are managing increasing operational complexity with multiple portals, documentation gaps, fragmented communication, and delayed payments tied to disconnected systems. Even when orders are received cleanly, authorization workflows often remain manual and time-consuming.

Parachute's collaborative workflow brings authorization directly into the order management experience providers already use. Instead of navigating external portals or relying on repeated phone follow-ups, HME providers can submit authorization requests digitally, track real-time status updates, and tie authorizations back to the original order—reducing preventable rework and improving payment visibility.

The initiative builds on Parachute's existing ePrescribing and AI Intake capabilities, which unify digital and fax-based orders into a single workflow.

HME providers, health plans, and benefit managers will continue to define their own network relationships and contractual terms. Parachute serves as the technology platform that connects them, focused on improving workflow efficiency and transparency across the ecosystem.

"This is an industry shift," said David Gelbard, CEO of Parachute Health. "Nearly a decade ago, ePrescribing helped HME providers get paid faster by ensuring clinicians submitted clean, structured orders. Today, we're extending that same principle to authorization."

"We all struggle to coordinate and communicate efficiently with health plans and benefit managers, which increases administrative overhead and slows service to patients, said Josh Marx, CEO of Medical Service Company. "Having a seamless pathway to secure authorizations and collaborate more effectively with payer partners has long been a challenge. Processes today are inconsistent and clunky, delaying care delivery. A solution that accelerates, streamlines, and simplifies these steps is long overdue, particularly one that empowers high-performing HME providers to clearly demonstrate their value within a more transparent, accountable system."

When orders and authorizations are managed digitally, instant data validation ensures faster payments and a simpler, more efficient way to manage your operation.

Learn more at: https://www.parachutehealth.com/digital-auth

