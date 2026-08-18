Parachute Launches Advisory Firm, VC Fund to Close the Gap Between Brand Strength and Revenue in Frontier Tech

Founder John Vance ties fees to client outcomes, writes checks to support companies it advises

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran entrepreneur John Vance today announced the launch of Parachute, the advisory studio and VC fund seeking to close the gap between frontier technology companies' brand strength and revenue.

When Procter & Gamble closed its fiscal year last month, the world's most sophisticated brand-building machine reported flat organic sales and "underwhelming demand for its products," according to CNBC. P&G's brands did not get weaker. Their conversion of people into buyers did.

John Vance, Founder, Parachute

Parachute is focused on that gap between how strong a brand is and how much it earns, working with founders to rebuild their company's stories and sales infrastructure together, with pricing based on outcomes rather than fixed retainers. The firm launches alongside a $1.5 million in-house venture arm that deploys capital directly into the clients it serves.

"P&G's latest results demonstrate at maximum scale what founders feel at the seed stage," said Parachute founder John Vance. "Brand strength and revenue are two different variables of a company. Most companies with underperforming revenue don't have a 'marketing' problem. They have a brand-revenue gap that is closable with the correct diagnosis and treatment."

Vance brings a 10-year track record as an entrepreneur, including selling a company in 2020 for $7.3 million. Over three years as a top seller at a frontier-tech media company, he personally drove more than $100 million in revenue throughout his career. He's worked with major brands including Stripe, Adidas, AT&T, Ramp, and Corgi.

Parachute's outcome-based pricing model is a deliberate distinction from the legacy advisory sector, which is scrambling to transition under pressure from the AI boom. McKinsey, the oldest and largest of the "Big Three" strategy consulting firms, now derives about a quarter of its fees globally from performance-based arrangements, according to Business Insider.

Bain's tech- and AI-enabled work makes up about 30% of its business, while BCG expects AI work to reach about 40% of revenue. When AI compresses a week of human analysis into an afternoon of compute, an hourly rate no longer reflects the value delivered. Historically, consultancies bill for time and deliver strategy documents. Conversely, Parachute collects fees when clients hit tangible, agreed-upon objectives.

"The advisory industry is built to serve the consultant, not the client," Vance said. "Retainers reward time, not results, and the client carries all the risk. We invert that. We get paid when objectives are hit. When we have a strong enough belief in a company, we write it a check. That's not marketing: It's our operating model."

Parachute's venture arm demonstrates that the firm's pricing model is more than a marketing gimmick.

"Many firms will knock 10% off their retainer and claim they now have skin in the game," Vance said. "We write checks and then build the go-to-market function to protect our investment. If we're wrong about a company, we lose twice. When we're right, we both win."

Parachute is now accepting a limited number of seed and Series A engagements.

Learn more at parachuteventures.co

About Parachute

Parachute is a frontier and emerging tech brand-revenue advisory firm with an in-house VC arm. Parachute closes the gap between brand strength and revenue for seed and Series A companies, building the story and the revenue engine behind it.

SOURCE Parachute Ventures