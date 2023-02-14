Parcel Sortation market size to grow by USD 1,116.22 million: Growth opportunities led by Alstef Group SAS and Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The parcel sortation market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,116.22 million from 2022 to 2027 according to a recent market study by Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.36%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,515.29 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing e-commerce industry, increasing industrial automation and increasing labor costs, and growing transportation and logistics activities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parcel Sortation Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alstef Group SAS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Equinox MHE, Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd, FIVES SAS, GBI Intralogistics Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Intralox LLC, Invata Intralogistics Inc., KION GROUP AG, L. Possehl and Co. mbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., Pitney Bowes Inc., Siemens AG, and Toyota Industries Corp.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the parcel sortation market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (linear sortation system and loop sortation system) and service type (software, hardware, and services)

Segmentation by Type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

Linear sortation system:

The linear sortation system segment was valued at USD 934.33 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The commodities are transported and delivered to their designated stations using a sliding mechanism on the linear sorter, which is a sorting and distribution system. The linear sorter has a speed of about 3 m/s and is appropriate for products with smooth surfaces (cartons or containers). As a result, the inventory is moved from point A to point B using a conveyor belt that runs automatically and continually. Therefore, utilizing automated package sorting ensures consistent, precise results. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The courier, express, and parcel market share is expected to increase to USD 159.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers courier, express, and parcel market segmentations by the consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automated barriers and bollards market share is expected to increase to USD 271.48 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.57%. Furthermore, this automated barriers and bollards market research extensively covers automated barriers and bollards market segmentation by product (boom barriers and bollards) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this parcel sortation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the parcel sortation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the parcel sortation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the parcel sortation industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of parcel sortation market vendors

Parcel Sortation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,116.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alstef Group SAS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Equinox MHE, Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd, FIVES SAS, GBI Intralogistics Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Intralox LLC, Invata Intralogistics Inc., KION GROUP AG, L. Possehl and Co. mbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., Pitney Bowes Inc., Siemens AG, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global parcel sortation system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global parcel sortation system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Service type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Linear sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Linear sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Linear sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Linear sortation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Linear sortation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Loop sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Loop sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Loop sortation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Loop sortation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Loop sortation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alstef Group SAS

Exhibit 112: Alstef Group SAS - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alstef Group SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Alstef Group SAS - Key offerings

12.4 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 115: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Equinox MHE

Exhibit 124: Equinox MHE - Overview



Exhibit 125: Equinox MHE - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Equinox MHE - Key offerings

12.7 Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 127: Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 128: Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

12.8 FIVES SAS

Exhibit 130: FIVES SAS - Overview



Exhibit 131: FIVES SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: FIVES SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: FIVES SAS - Segment focus

12.9 GBI Intralogistics Inc.

Exhibit 134: GBI Intralogistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: GBI Intralogistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: GBI Intralogistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Interroll Holding AG

Exhibit 145: Interroll Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Interroll Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Interroll Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 148: Interroll Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Interroll Holding AG - Segment focus

12.13 Intralox LLC

Exhibit 150: Intralox LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intralox LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Intralox LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Invata Intralogistics Inc.

Exhibit 153: Invata Intralogistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Invata Intralogistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Invata Intralogistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 156: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: KION GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: KION GROUP AG - Key news



Exhibit 159: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

12.16 L. Possehl and Co. mbH

Exhibit 161: L. Possehl and Co. mbH - Overview



Exhibit 162: L. Possehl and Co. mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: L. Possehl and Co. mbH - Key offerings

12.17 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 164: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio