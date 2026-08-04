ParentSquare Introduces Expanded Payment Capabilities for One Districtwide View of Payments Across Every School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, today announced centralized reporting, a new capability within ParentSquare Pay that gives district administrators a unified view of payment activity and account management across every school in their district.

Historically, districts have had little visibility into money collected at the school level. Payments came in as cash, checks, and through a patchwork of online tools—each handled school by school—leaving finance teams without a district-wide picture of what was collected and where. ParentSquare Pay began moving school payments online, and centralized reporting now extends this visibility to the district level so finance teams can see, reconcile, and manage payments across every school in one place.

With centralized reporting, administrators have access to a single screen to view, filter, sort, and export payment activity for all schools. A new payouts report shows all deposits made from ParentSquare Pay into district bank accounts, so finance teams can complete reconciliation without cross-referencing a separate payment processing system.

As part of the redesigned navigation experience, the account management process has been similarly streamlined. A centralized account management view now shows the status of every payment account in the district at once, helping teams catch configuration gaps or inactive accounts before they affect collections. Large districts can also use a new bulk setup workflow to configure payment accounts for all schools in a single session.

For Sunnybrook School District 171 in Illinois, ParentSquare Pay has already improved how payments are collected and reported. "Payments happen in the place families are already engaged, and going cashless has given us financial visibility we never had before," said Mike McGowan, District Technology Director at Sunnybrook School District 171. Centralized reporting scales these workflows by giving finance teams a single district-wide view for reconciling and managing payment activity across every school.

"Schools have always collected money in a dozen different ways, and districts were left piecing the picture together after the fact," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "As we continue building on the powerful combination of communications and payments, our goal is to give finance teams one clear view of every school so they can spend less time reconciling and more time on the students that money supports."

Centralized reporting is available now to all districts with ParentSquare Pay. To learn more about ParentSquare Pay, visit parentsquare.com/platform/payments.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more, in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com

SOURCE ParentSquare