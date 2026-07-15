K-12 Educators Across the Country Can Now Design in Canva and Send Directly From ParentSquare

With the new Studio Editor integration, ParentSquare becomes the first K-12 family engagement platform to bring Canva Education into both communications and websites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare today launched a new Canva integration with Studio Editor, bringing the design tool educators already use directly into its communications. Paired with the existing Canva integration for Smart Sites school websites, this makes ParentSquare the only K-12 platform to connect Canva across both communications and websites.

ParentSquare brings it all together with one support team, one customer relationship, and one roadmap all under the same umbrella, so the features over 42,000 schools rely on are built to work together. Teachers and staff can connect their Canva account once, browse their projects, preview a design at newsletter width, and import it into Studio Editor without ever leaving ParentSquare.

ParentSquare is the first K-12 family engagement platform to bring Canva Education into both communications and websites Post this

Canva Education is already used by more than 100 million teachers and students around the world, a tool they rely on for everyday designs. Bringing it into ParentSquare reflects a shared commitment to putting professional design within reach of every educator, no experience required. Now every teacher and staff member can turn an idea into polished, accessible, and engaging communications in minutes, right where they already work, then reach every family in their home language by email, text, or app.

"We're always listening to our customers, and they've been clear that they wanted Canva to work right inside the tools they use every day," said ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid. "So many educators already love designing in Canva, and now they can bring that work into ParentSquare without the extra steps. When the tools they rely on function together in one place, staff can spend more time creating communications that connect with families."

Studio Editor is ParentSquare's tool for creating professional, media-rich newsletters. With a drag-and-rearrange editor, customizable templates, accessible design, and built-in engagement analytics, it lets staff members collaborate and build polished newsletters that look great on any device, with no HTML coding required.

Because the new integration is built into Studio Editor's existing image workflow, there are no new tools or training. Imported Canva designs behave like any other image in Studio Editor, with the same controls to crop, resize, and add links. Staff are also prompted to add alt text at import, helping districts meet their accessibility obligations.

"At Canva, we believe everyone should have the power to design, and educators create some of the most important communications families ever receive," said Tiana Perez, Product Marketing Lead at Canva Education. "Bringing Canva directly into Studio Editor means teachers and staff can turn that creativity into beautiful, accessible communication without ever leaving ParentSquare. That's a real win for schools and the families they serve."

The Canva integration with Studio Editor is available now. Once a district enables it, every teacher and staff member who uses Studio Editor in ParentSquare can bring their Canva designs directly in.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

About Canva Education

Canva Education is an all-in-one interactive learning platform. It's 100% free for K-12 districts, schools, teachers, and students. Bring your ideas to life with high-quality templates from presentations, posters, infographics, videos, digital whiteboards, newsletters, marketing collateral, and websites to connect with parents, and more. Facilitate engaging learning in the classroom and empower your students with the skills of tomorrow.

SOURCE ParentSquare