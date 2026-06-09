ParentSquare Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and excellence in company culture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, earning recognition in the Pacific regional category among the 507 companies selected this year. The list honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list again is an incredible honor, and it's a reflection of our team," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "We've grown fast, but the people here still bring the same curiosity, care, and sense of fun to the work we do every day. It's grounded in a belief that when schools and families connect, every student has a better chance to succeed. That belief is what unites this team, and this recognition belongs to them."

ParentSquare has been driven by an innovative team for 15 years, momentum that has earned three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. That same drive has shaped ParentSquare into a unified platform for messaging, attendance, payments, forms, alerts, websites, and more. This spring, the company introduced ParentSquare Intelligence, embedding thoughtful AI and data intelligence across the platform to help schools communicate more effectively and strengthen connections with families.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture, it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," said Editorial Director at Inc., Bonny Ghosh. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

View the full list of the 2026 winners here.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students nationwide, ParentSquare replaces one-size-fits-all legacy systems with personalized messaging, websites, attendance, forms, payments, and more—built together in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit quantumworkplace.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare