Paris Baguette Expands Their Growing Footprint with a New Café Opening in Coral Springs on August 19

Chris and Kim Shin set to open their Paris Baguette café at 3326 N. University Drive

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owners Chris and Kim Shin are proud to announce the opening of the newest bakery café at 3326 N. University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065 on August 19. The new bakery café will bring Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads, and handcrafted beverages to Coral Springs. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand their footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening their presence in key markets.

The Coral Springs development is being led by franchisee Chris and Kim Shin. The Shins moved to South Florida from California roughly six years ago and began looking for a concept that fit the local Coral Springs community. With professional backgrounds in management consulting and biotech startups, the couple chose Paris Baguette because the brand's focus on high-quality products and an elevated café experience resonated with their own values.

"We're thrilled to bring this experience to our neighbors because there is truly nothing like Paris Baguette in Coral Springs and the surrounding areas," Chris said. "We envision this to be a gathering space where families can share amazing pastries and cakes, and where our community can really thrive."

The Coral Springs café opening is a milestone for the brand and the seventh in the state of Florida. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over freshly baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Chris and Kim bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, CEO. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Chris and Kim will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

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SOURCE Paris Baguette