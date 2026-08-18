From orchard-inspired Caramel Apple specialties to cozy pumpkin must-haves, the beloved neighborhood bakery-café brings the best of fall into their limited-time menu, available nationwide beginning August 26.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Paris Baguette is bringing guests straight to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch with caramel apple delights and pumpkin must-haves through a new lineup of treats, perfectly crafted for the season. Beginning August 26, the neighborhood bakery-café is introducing a limited-time seasonal menu featuring handcrafted cakes, flaky pastries and signature beverages as well as savory offerings.

Paris Baguette Welcomes the Fall Season with Decadent Caramel Apple Treats and Pumpkin Creations

"Every fall season, we look forward to serving our guests a menu of iconic pumpkin treats as well as new fall flavor news," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "This year, we have thoughtfully reimagined your favorite pumpkin classics and crafted a decadent caramel apple lineup to turn everyday moments into cozy fall rituals."

Fresh Picks for Fall

Inspired by the timeless tradition of apple picking, the new Caramel Apple collection transforms the seasonal treat into a handcrafted cake, flaky pastries and cozy café beverages:

Caramel Apple Streusel Trifle: Four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pastry cream and cinnamon apples, topped with buttery streusel and a rich caramel drizzle; also available as a personal-sized Trifle Cup

Four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pastry cream and cinnamon apples, topped with buttery streusel and a rich caramel drizzle; also available as a personal-sized Trifle Cup Caramel Apple Streusel Donut : Our signature King Cream Donut loaded with cinnamon apple filling and drizzled with rich caramel and buttery streusel topping

: Our signature King Cream Donut loaded with cinnamon apple filling and drizzled with rich caramel and buttery streusel topping Caramel Apple Streusel Waffle : Traditional Liège-style Belgian waffle topped with cinnamon apple filling, buttery streusel and rich caramel

: Traditional Liège-style Belgian waffle topped with cinnamon apple filling, buttery streusel and rich caramel Caramel Apple Streusel Tart : Cinnamon apples baked inside a buttery tart shell, topped with buttery streusel and a rich caramel drizzle

: Cinnamon apples baked inside a buttery tart shell, topped with buttery streusel and a rich caramel drizzle Caramel Apple Macchiato : Rich espresso and steamed milk swirled with caramel apple and topped with caramel sauce; available hot or iced

: Rich espresso and steamed milk swirled with caramel apple and topped with caramel sauce; available hot or iced Caramel Apple Matcha Latte: Ceremonial-grade matcha swirled with caramel apple and milk, drizzled with caramel sauce; available hot or iced

Perfectly Pumpkin

The legendary flavor of fall returns with a one-of-a-kind buttery streusel twist, bringing comforting seasonal flavors to bakery bites and beverages alike:

Pumpkin Streusel Tart : A rich pumpkin spice filling topped with streusel and icing drizzle in a buttery tart shell

: A rich pumpkin spice filling topped with streusel and icing drizzle in a buttery tart shell Pumpkin Cheese Danish : Buttery pastry filled with pumpkin and sweet cream cheese, baked to golden perfection and finished with a sweet icing drizzle

: Buttery pastry filled with pumpkin and sweet cream cheese, baked to golden perfection and finished with a sweet icing drizzle Pumpkin Spice Cruffin : Flaky croissant muffin loaded with pumpkin spice filling, topped with pumpkin icing and pumpkin seeds

: Flaky croissant muffin loaded with pumpkin spice filling, topped with pumpkin icing and pumpkin seeds Pumpkin Streusel Latte : Espresso and milk swirled with pumpkin spice, topped with cinnamon streusel; available hot or iced

: Espresso and milk swirled with pumpkin spice, topped with cinnamon streusel; available hot or iced Pumpkin Chai Oatmilk Latte : Chai tea blended with pumpkin spice and steamed oatmilk, dusted with pumpkin spice; available hot or iced

: Chai tea blended with pumpkin spice and steamed oatmilk, dusted with pumpkin spice; available hot or iced Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee infused with pumpkin spice, topped with sweet cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice

Even More to Fall For

Paris Baguette is bringing back some fall fan-favorites with decadent bakery standouts and savory offerings, including:

Pecan Tart: Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie baked in a buttery tart shell

Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie baked in a buttery tart shell Carrot Cake: Moist carrot cake layered with decadent cream cheese icing and loaded with pecans, pineapple and golden raisins

Moist carrot cake layered with decadent cream cheese icing and loaded with pecans, pineapple and golden raisins Pesto Chicken Pizzetta with Goat Cheese: Flaky pizzetta pastry layered with grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted peppers, pesto, mozzarella and creamy goat cheese

Flaky pizzetta pastry layered with grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted peppers, pesto, mozzarella and creamy goat cheese Turkey, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Pastry Sandwich: Tender sliced turkey, goat cheese and arugula complemented by cranberry mustard on a flaky pumpkin seed pastry

Tender sliced turkey, goat cheese and arugula complemented by cranberry mustard on a flaky pumpkin seed pastry Harvest Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese: Herbed chicken breast served over fresh arugula with goat cheese, tomatoes, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, cucumber and balsamic dressing

Herbed chicken breast served over fresh arugula with goat cheese, tomatoes, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, cucumber and balsamic dressing NEW Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Everything Breakfast Pastry Sandwich: Maple chicken sausage, freshly cracked egg and cheddar cheese on an everything seasoning flaky pastry

Harvest More with PB Rewards

This season, sip into routine and enjoy the new fall menu with exclusive PB Rewards offers, including:

8/31-9/20: $3 Medium Latte or Macchiato and $3 Medium Matcha or Chai offers every week*

9/29: Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

Love Baked In™ – No Kid Hungry Partnership

One in five children in the United States are living with hunger, a reality that no child should ever face. This fall, Paris Baguette is joining forces with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength to further ensure that every child has access to the nutritious foods needed to learn, grow and thrive.

From August 26th through September 30th, Paris Baguette guests can show their support by donating $1, $2 or $3 at checkout in the cafés or by rounding up when ordering in-app or online. This initiative is part of Paris Baguette's Love Baked In™ program, reinforcing the brand's mission to be the heart of every neighborhood it serves – bringing people together over handcrafted food, celebrating life's small moments and supporting causes that matter.

*PB Rewards members will receive one $3 Medium Latte or Macchiato offer and one $3 Medium Matcha or Chai offer every Monday from August 31 through September 20. Each offer is valid through the following Sunday.

**Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette