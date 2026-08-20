Park Hyatt Chicago Launches HERITAGE SERIES with the Debut of Japanese Artistry at NoMI

Exclusive two-night experience explores Japanese hospitality through the centuries-old art of gyotaku, omakase and Japanese whisky

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoMI, the signature restaurant located within Park Hyatt Chicago, announces HERITAGE SERIES, presented by Park Hyatt Masters of Food & Wine — an immersive exploration of the people, practices and artistry behind some of the world's most enduring traditions.

"With HERITAGE SERIES, we wanted to create more than a memorable dinner," said Executive Chef Terence Zubieta. "It's designed to spark curiosity, encourage guests to look beyond familiar culinary traditions and learn how they first came to be."

The inaugural chapter, HERITAGE SERIES: Japanese Artistry, takes place Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17. Limited to just 18 guests each evening, the exclusive two-night event offers an intimate look at Japanese hospitality.

Japanese Artistry centers on gyotaku, the centuries-old Japanese practice of recording a fisherman's catch through fish printing before photography. What began as a practical way to preserve the memory of a catch has since evolved into a celebrated art form. Contemporary artist Dwight Hwang brings this historic practice into the modern dining experience, creating a bridge between its origins and contemporary expression. Led by Executive Chef Terence Zubieta alongside Chef Masayori "Masa" Adachi, who originally established NoMI's sushi program, and Suntory Global Ambassador Davey Jones, Japanese Artistry continues that story through omakase and Japanese whisky, highlighting traditions that have been refined and passed down through generations.

The journey begins with a Japanese-inspired cocktail reception before guests gather for a six-course omakase celebrating the ingredients and techniques at the heart of Japan's culinary heritage. An optional guided House of Suntory tasting showcases a selection of Japan's renowned whiskies, while a live vinyl soundtrack inspired by the country's iconic listening bars provides the backdrop for the evening.

Throughout dinner, Hwang presents live gyotaku demonstrations, creating contemporary works from select seafood featured in the omakase menu. As guests witness the process firsthand, they gain a deeper appreciation for the craft and its roots in preservation before taking home a hand-signed print created exclusively for the event.

"Gyotaku nature printing is about imprinting a memory. We all leave an imprint on the world and in the lives of others, whether it is physical or emotional," said contemporary artist Dwight Hwang. "I hope the art and dining experience we create together leaves that same lasting imprint on our guests."

Future editions of HERITAGE SERIES will introduce new chapters through immersive collaborations that continue exploring the craftsmanship behind some of the world's most celebrated culinary and cultural traditions.

Event Details

HERITAGE SERIES: Japanese Artistry

Friday, October 16 & Saturday, October 17, 2026

7:00 p.m.

NoMI | Park Hyatt Chicago

Tickets are $540 per person, with an optional $250 House of Suntory whisky tasting. Seating is limited to 18 guests per evening, with reservations available through OpenTable.

For more information, visit parkhyattchicago.com and follow @ParkHyattChicago on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Park Hyatt Chicago