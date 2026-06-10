Park Systems Invests in Advanced Metrology Portfolio for 3D Packaging and Logic Research

GWACHEON, South Korea, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanoscale metrology solutions, today announced the launch of a new joint development program (JDP). Under the JDP, Park Systems will evaluate and develop measurement solutions using its comprehensive product portfolio — including AFM, white light interferometry (WLI), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry (ISE), and digital holographic microscopy (DHM).

Engineers operating Park Systems metrology solutions in a semiconductor cleanroom environment.

Headquartered in Belgium, imec's state-of-the-art facilities serve as a global research hub for advanced semiconductor technologies, bringing together the semiconductor ecosystem to collaboratively develop, validate, and scale technologies — from early-stage research to industry-ready solutions. For the JDP, imec will provide samples based on next-generation 3D advanced packaging and logic roadmaps. The scope of the new JDP reflects both the increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing and the continued expansion of Park Systems' metrology portfolio.

"Semiconductor manufacturing has entered a new era of complexity — one that places ever-greater demands on metrology," said Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems. "This JDP with imec deploys the full suite of our new metrology solutions to address the challenges that will define the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing."

The signing of this JDP coincides with a milestone for Park Systems, as the company inaugurates its new global headquarters in Gwacheon, South Korea — a facility designed to advance the capabilities this collaboration aims to explore.

"Future semiconductor architectures and materials introduce significant new challenges for device integration, and even more so for metrology," said Philippe Leray, Vice President R&D, Patterning at imec. "Addressing these challenges will require innovation and synergistic integration of different technologies. Through our collaboration with Park Systems, we aim to demonstrate how their latest capabilities can enable the future semiconductor technology roadmap."

The JDP also includes membership of imec's Industrial Affiliation Program (IIAP) on 3D Systems Integration and will run for a period of two years.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is a global leader in nanometrology, providing advanced measurement solutions for both research and industrial applications. Founded by Dr. Sang-il Park, a contributor to the invention of atomic force microscopy (AFM) at Stanford University, the company has grown through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions to become a leading force in the global nanometrology industry. Park Systems' technology portfolio includes AFM, white light interferometry (WLI), digital holographic microscopy (DHM), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry (ISE), active vibration isolation systems, and solid metal probes. With regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems supports customers in semiconductor manufacturing, materials science, and nanotechnology research.

For more information, visit www.parksystems.com