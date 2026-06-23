Parker Laboratories awarded Specialty High Level Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Equipment and Ultrasound Gel agreement with Premier, Inc.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Laboratories has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Specialty High Level Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Equipment and Ultrasound Gel with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2026, the new agreements allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Tristel ULT™, the FDA-cleared high-level disinfectant foam for ultrasound probes and Aquasonic® 100 Ultrasound Transmission Gel.

In 2 minutes, Tristel ULT eliminates bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is compatible with more than 1200 ultrasound probes. Aquasonic 100 is the world leader in ultrasound transmission gel.

"Premier's decision to award a contract for Tristel ULT and Parker's full portfolio of ultrasound gels is an important milestone for our organization," said Tom Rodenberg, Global Director of Sales at Parker Laboratories. "These agreements expand access to innovative, high-quality solutions that help healthcare providers improve patient safety, streamline ultrasound workflows, and maintain the highest standards of infection prevention. We are proud to partner with Premier and its members to deliver trusted products supporting exceptional patient care across the continuum of healthcare."

"The Premier agreements represent a significant strategic achievement for Parker Laboratories and reinforces our position as a trusted partner to healthcare providers nationwide. The agreements expand Parker's reach across Premier's extensive healthcare network, increasing access to clinically trusted products while creating additional opportunities for long-term growth across the company's ultrasound and infection prevention businesses," said Neal Buchalter, President of Parker Laboratories.

Tristel ULT is an FDA-cleared high-level disinfectant for ultrasound probes. The product uses chlorine dioxide foam, a fast-acting chemistry, and is designed for point-of-care use without an automated reprocessor. Tristel ULT is manufactured and distributed by Parker Laboratories under an exclusive partnership with UK-based Tristel plc.

Aquasonic® 100 Ultrasound Transmission Gel, Parker Laboratories' flagship ultrasound gel and a trusted standard in diagnostic imaging, anchors the company's comprehensive portfolio of ultrasound consumables and accessories. Through the Premier agreement, members will have access to Parker's full line of ultrasound transmission gels, as well as UltraDrape® barrier and securement dressings and Thermasonic® gel warmers.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Parker Laboratories

Parker Laboratories Inc. is a leading manufacturer of medical ultrasound and electromedical contact media and infection prevention products. The company's portfolio includes ultrasound gels, probe covers, sterile barriers, and high-level disinfection solutions used by healthcare professionals in a wide range of clinical settings.

Follow @Parker Laboratories on LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Tom Rodenberg

Global Director of Sales, Parker Laboratories

[email protected]

SOURCE Parker Laboratories