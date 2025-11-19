AIUM Expands Guidelines to Include Chlorine Dioxide for High-Level Disinfection of Ultrasound Probes

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Laboratories, a leading manufacturer of products for medical ultrasound, is pleased to acknowledge that the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) has issued an updated set of guidelines on the handling of ultrasound probes in healthcare settings, incorporating chlorine dioxide for the first time as an option for high-level disinfection (HLD) reprocessing. The revised guidelines offer clinicians a safe and cost-effective point-of-care alternative, eliminating many of the complex steps associated with automated reprocessors—reportedly an area of heightened scrutiny by surveyors of The Joint Commission (TJC) in 2025.

Chlorine dioxide is available in North America under the brand name Tristel ULT™, which is manufactured and distributed by Parker Laboratories under an exclusive partnership with UK-based Tristel plc (AIM: TSTL). Approved for use in more than 35 countries since 2008, Tristel ULT is the only FDA-cleared chlorine dioxide foam disinfectant for ultrasound probes available in the United States. The method was also recently added to the American national standard on chemical sterilization and high-level disinfection in healthcare facilities (ANSI/AAMI ST58).

Simplifying HLD at the Point of Care

Maintaining the compliance of traditional HLD automated systems and soaking methods requires frontline healthcare workers and reprocessing staff to carry out a strict regimen of cleaning, chemical validation, routine maintenance, and extensive documentation. Units found to be out of compliance may need to be taken out of service for repair or replacement of disinfection chemicals, making them unavailable for processing ultrasound equipment.

In contrast, chlorine dioxide is delivered manually using proprietary wipes, enabling probe reprocessing to be performed directly at the point of care. Adopting this novel disinfection modality not only streamlines workflows but also reduces potential opportunities for error and supports TJC's focus on infection prevention practices.

Empowering Frontline Clinicians

Unlike automated reprocessors, chlorine dioxide foam enables probes to be disinfected immediately after use, right at the point of care. This novel approach not only shortens turnaround times but also gives nurses and sonographers direct control over the process, reducing the risk of missed steps and reinforcing compliance with infection prevention protocols.

"Clinicians are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while still ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent infection prevention standards," says Connie Cutler, MS, BS, BSN, RN, CIC, FSHEA, FAPIC, president and CEO of Chicago Infection Control Inc. "Having a high-level disinfection method at the point of care is a game-changer. It simplifies processes, empowers frontline staff, and enhances patient safety."

Proven Advantages for Infection Prevention and Control

Adoption of Tristel ULT offers frontline healthcare workers a variety of features in support of infection prevention and control in all healthcare settings. Key benefits include:

Point-of-care disinfection: Eliminates the need to transport probes to central reprocessing units, reducing turnaround time and risk of damage.

Eliminates the need to transport probes to central reprocessing units, reducing turnaround time and risk of damage. Simplified workflow: Removes many of the steps and machine dependencies associated with automated HLD systems.

Removes many of the steps and machine dependencies associated with automated HLD systems. Proven efficacy: With a two-minute kill time, effective against a broad spectrum of bloodborne viruses and pathogens, including C. difficile , HPV, and M. tuberculosis .

With a two-minute kill time, effective against a broad spectrum of bloodborne viruses and pathogens, including , HPV, and . Compatibility: Safe for use with over 1,100 ultrasound probes and transducers.

Safe for use with over 1,100 ultrasound probes and transducers. Digital traceability: Tristel 3T, a complementary app, provides effortless digital tracking, automatically logging each HLD cycle to support compliance and accreditation requirements.

Recent Study Evidence

Recent evidence has substantiated the importance of these benefits. At the 2025 annual meeting of the Association for Vascular Access, a comparative analysis presented by Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, CRNI, CPUI, VA-BC, CEO of PICC Excellence, and Connie Cutler, showed chlorine dioxide foam used with a proprietary wipe delivers the fastest turnaround time and most efficient workflow of the HLD methods evaluated.

"Consistency is the foundation of infection prevention," says Cutler. "If a method is too complex, staff compliance drops. By simplifying disinfection steps at the point of care, we help ensure protocols are followed every time, which protects patients and preserves budgets."

Supporting The Joint Commission's 2025 Priorities

Many infection preventionists report ultrasound probe disinfection with HLD machines is a key survey focus area for 2025. By adopting chlorine dioxide disinfection, hospitals can proactively address this priority while ensuring effective, standardized practices across departments.

"Tristel ULT provides infection prevention teams an innovative option that aligns with today's realities—fast-paced care environments, resource limitations, and the need for uncompromising safety," says Neal Buchalter, president of Parker Laboratories. "AIUM's update signals a turning point for infection prevention. By bringing high-level disinfection to the point of care, hospitals can eliminate device turnaround delays, boost compliance, and improve patient safety—all while addressing a focus on ultrasound probe reprocessing in their accreditation surveys."

About Parker Laboratories

Parker Laboratories (Fairfield, NJ), a global medical products company, develops, manufactures, and sells ultrasound and electromedical contact media, as well as instrument cleaners and disinfectants.

