Parker Waichman Applauds Health Canada and Australia for Strengthening NAION Safety Guidance for Certain GLP-1 Medications

Canada now directs physicians to urgently evaluate sudden vision loss and discontinue Ozempic and Mounjaro if NAION is confirmed, while Australia has issued similar safety updates for certain GLP-1 medications.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP applauds recent actions by Health Canada and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to strengthen safety information regarding non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a rare but potentially permanent cause of vision loss associated with certain GLP-1 medications. The firm said the regulatory actions represent an important step toward ensuring physicians and patients receive clear clinical guidance regarding this potentially blinding complication.

NAION is a rare optic nerve disorder that can cause sudden, painless, and irreversible vision loss. Numerous lawsuits pending in federal and state courts allege that manufacturers of certain GLP-1 medications failed to adequately warn patients and physicians of this risk.

On June 23, 2026, Health Canada updated the Product Monographs for Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to include enhanced NAION safety information. The revised labeling instructs healthcare professionals to urgently evaluate patients who present with sudden vision loss and to discontinue treatment if NAION is confirmed. Patients are likewise advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience sudden changes in vision because permanent vision loss may occur.

On July 23, 2026, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced NAION-related updates to the Product Information for GLP-1 receptor agonists marketed in Australia, including Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), Saxenda (liraglutide), and Trulicity (dulaglutide). The updated semaglutide labeling instructs physicians to urgently refer patients reporting sudden or partial vision loss for ophthalmologic evaluation and to discontinue semaglutide if NAION is confirmed. The updated labeling for tirzepatide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide advises that NAION has been reported in patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists and that sudden vision loss should prompt urgent ophthalmologic evaluation.

The actions by Health Canada and the TGA make them among the first major international regulators to issue detailed clinical guidance addressing the risk of NAION in patients treated with certain GLP-1 medications.

"These regulators have moved beyond simply warning about a potential risk," said Jason Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP and Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the Federal GLP-1 NAION multidistrict litigation pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "The updated guidance includes specific recommendations for how physicians should respond when patients taking these medications experience sudden vision loss. That represents an important development in how regulators are addressing NAION."

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered vision loss, blindness, or serious optic nerve damage after taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Free Case Review for Affected Individuals

If you or a loved one experienced sudden vision loss, blindness, or optic nerve damage after using Ozempic or Wegovy, you may have a legal claim against the drug manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

Contact Parker Waichman LLP Today

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence. Specifically, the Firm is quite experienced in representing eye injury victims due to the negligence of pharmaceutical companies. Representative cases include In Re Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation and Bausch & Lomb Contact Lens Solutions Prod. Liab. Litig. With a proven track record of holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, the firm has secured billions in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

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SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP