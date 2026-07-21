Parker Waichman LLP Comments on Growing Public Attention Surrounding GLP-1 Vision Loss Litigation

Growing litigation focuses on the alleged causal association between GLP-1 medications and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP today commented on the growing public attention surrounding litigation alleging that certain GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, including but not limited to Ozempic ®, Wegovy ®, Mounjaro ® and Zepbound®, may be associated with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy ("NAION"), a rare condition that can result in sudden and permanent vision loss.

The litigation recently received additional attention following an investigative report by WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, Atlanta's ABC affiliate, highlighting the allegations of a Georgia woman whose lawsuit is now part of the coordinated federal multidistrict litigation ("MDL") pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The WSB-TV report is available here: Georgia woman part of lawsuit claiming link between GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and blindness.

Parker Waichman Senior Litigation Counsel, Jason Goldstein, serves as Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee, a leadership position appointed by the Court to help oversee the nationwide litigation. In that role, Mr. Goldstein works with other court-appointed counsel to coordinate discovery, develop scientific evidence, and advance claims on behalf of individuals alleging they suffered NAION after taking GLP-1 medications.

"As more patients come forward with similar allegations, public awareness of this litigation continues to grow," said Goldstein. "Our focus remains on following the scientific evidence, conducting a thorough discovery process, and ensuring that individuals who allege they suffered devastating vision loss have the opportunity to pursue their claims."

The litigation involves allegations concerning Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Mounjaro®, and Zepbound®. Plaintiffs allege that the manufacturers failed to adequately warn physicians and patients of a potential risk of NAION. The manufacturers deny these allegations, and no court has determined that GLP-1 medications cause NAION.

The lawsuits follow the publication of multiple peer-reviewed scientific studies evaluating a potential association between GLP-1 medications and NAION. As the litigation progresses, the parties are expected to present expert testimony and scientific evidence addressing issues of causation, product warnings, and regulatory compliance.

Individuals who experienced sudden vision loss or who were diagnosed with NAION after taking a GLP-1 medication may wish to consult with an attorney regarding their legal rights.

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered vision loss, blindness, or serious optic nerve damage after taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Free Case Review for Affected Individuals

If you or a loved one experienced sudden vision loss, blindness, or optic nerve damage after using Ozempic or Wegovy, you may have a legal claim against the drug manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

Contact Parker Waichman LLP Today

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence. Specifically, the Firm is quite experienced in representing eye injury victims due to the negligence of pharmaceutical companies. Representative cases include In Re Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation and Bausch & Lomb Contact Lens Solutions Prod. Liab. Litig. With a proven track record of holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, the firm has secured billions in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP