Parker Waichman Client Shares Story of GLP-1-Related Vision Loss with FOX Boston 25 News

FOX Boston 25 News Report Features Georgia Client and Highlights Parker Waichman Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Massachusetts GLP 1 NAION Patient

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP announced today that a firm client who suffered permanent vision loss after using a GLP-1 medication was featured in a FOX Boston 25 News report examining the potential association between popular GLP-1 drugs and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy ("NAION"). The report also highlighted a lawsuit filed by Parker Waichman on behalf of a Massachusetts client who alleges that he developed NAION after using Wegovy.

The FOX Boston 25 News report, "Lawsuit claims link between GLP-1 weight loss drugs and blindness," featured Diane Wirth, a Parker Waichman client from Georgia, who described how her life changed after she developed NAION and lost vision in her right eye following use of Wegovy.

Wirth, a former nurse practitioner, explained that she was prescribed Wegovy in February 2025 and later awoke unable to see out of her right eye. She described the impact the permanent vision loss has had on her career and daily life and said that had she been warned about the potential risk of vision loss, she would not have taken the medication.

The report also highlighted a lawsuit filed by Parker Waichman on behalf of a Massachusetts resident who alleges that he developed NAION and suffered vision loss in his left eye after using Wegovy. The FOX Boston 25 News story discussed research from Massachusetts Eye and Ear examining the association between semaglutide and NAION, as well as regulatory developments concerning the potential risk.

Jason Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP and a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the federal GLP-1/NAION litigation, was also interviewed by for the report.

"NAION can come on suddenly, without pain or warning, and the resulting vision loss can be permanent," Goldstein said. "Diane's story puts a human face on what this injury can mean. Our clients deserve answers about this potential risk and whether patients and physicians were adequately warned."

The federal litigation involves claims that manufacturers failed to adequately warn patients and physicians about the alleged risk of NAION associated with GLP-1 medications. The manufacturers dispute the allegations and deny that the evidence establishes that their medications cause NAION.

Watch and read the FOX Boston 25 News report

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP represents individuals throughout the United States in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, including individuals who have suffered NAION and other serious vision injuries following use of GLP-1 medications. The firm continues to investigate potential claims involving Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound and other GLP-1 medications.

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered vision loss, blindness, or serious optic nerve damage after taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Free Case Review for Affected Individuals

If you or a loved one experienced sudden vision loss, blindness, or optic nerve damage after using Ozempic or Wegovy, you may have a legal claim against the drug manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

Contact Parker Waichman LLP Today

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence. Specifically, the Firm is quite experienced in representing eye injury victims due to the negligence of pharmaceutical companies. Representative cases include In Re Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation and Bausch & Lomb Contact Lens Solutions Prod. Liab. Litig. With a proven track record of holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, the firm has secured billions in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

Media Contact:

Jason Goldstein

Phone: 516-466-6500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP