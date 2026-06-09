Parkinson's Foundation & WHO Foundation Announce Partnership to Advance Global Care

World Summit on Parkinson's Disease builds international coalition of health experts

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced a partnership with the WHO Foundation aimed at improving access to medicines for Parkinson's disease (PD) in Africa. Committed to addressing the treatment gap for neurological disorders worldwide, the Parkinson's Foundation in collaboration with the Fresco Parkinson Institute Italia will also host the 2nd World Summit on Parkinson's Disease this month in Florence (Italy).

"Our recent partnership with the WHO Foundation represents a critical strategic intervention aimed at improving the lives of millions affected by neurological conditions, including those living in low-and-middle income countries," said Sneha Mantri, MD, MS, FAAN, Parkinson's Foundation Chief Medical Officer. "This initiative is designed to ensure equitable and reliable access to essential medications, directly confronting the socio-economic barriers and the historical lack of prioritization that often impede effective neurological care, particularly with PD."

Published proceedings from the inaugural World Summit on Parkinson's Disease, which engaged multidisciplinary global Parkinson's and health experts, identified global PD needs for possible impact through collective support and collaboration. Discussions exploring PD care and impact found a substantial global treatment gap for neurological disorders, disproportionately affecting individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Challenges to accessing medication, including exorbitant prices and insufficient efficacy data, are prevalent. The Foundation's partnership with the WHO Foundation is a direct outcome of these expert dialogues, aiming to translate discussion into tangible action.

Catarina Mastellaro, Head of Strategic Engagement, WHO Foundation, commented: "We are at a pivotal moment for brain health. Neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, are a growing public health priority, yet access to essential medicines remains highly unequal, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. By supporting WHO's groundwork to expand access to neurological medicines, with the help of the Parkinson's Foundation, we can take decisive steps towards closing this gap."

The Foundation's commitment extends beyond financial aid; it is a strategic effort to elevate the global discourse around neurological health. By supporting the WHO Foundation, the organization is actively working to ensure that PD and other neurological conditions receive the necessary attention and resources to improve patient outcomes globally. This initiative is vital for establishing more equitable and reliable access to essential medications worldwide, ultimately reducing the overall burden of neurological disorders.

The World Summit on Parkinson's Disease will take place in Florence, Italy in June 2026, and is invite-only.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

About the WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All. Learn more at who.foundation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

305.537.9134

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation