Parkinson's Foundation Invests More Than $7.5 Million in Research Grants

Number of research awards break Foundation record

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced a historic investment of more than $7.5 million across 55 grants to accelerate cutting-edge Parkinson's disease (PD) research. Through these research grants, the Foundation funds scientists conducting innovative studies across various aspects of PD to bring forward new therapies, treatments and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people worldwide living with this debilitating neurological disease.

"We are pleased to announce a record number of research grants awarded this year," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John Lehr. "Through the tremendous support of our donors, the Foundation continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to funding research that can accelerate breakthroughs in therapies for people living with the disease."

As part of a plan to increase research funding across the Foundation by several million, the total number of Impact Awards, grants funding researchers who require foundational support in advancing innovative studies, doubled. The Foundation also added two new research award categories this year:

Momentum Awards , allowing standout researchers to continue their work on translational, therapeutically-focused projects from recently completed Parkinson's Foundation awards; and

, allowing standout researchers to continue their work on translational, therapeutically-focused projects from recently completed Parkinson's Foundation awards; and Environmental Trigger Awards, introducing research of environmental factors linked to PD that can inform policies that reduce harmful exposures at the state and federal level.

Ethan Brown, MD, recipient of a new Parkinson's Foundation Environmental Trigger Award, is striving to more firmly link toxicant exposure (such as those from certain pesticides, solvents, metals and other pollutants) to PD in humans. From his research center at the University of California, San Francisco, Brown will be analyzing data from the Child Health and Development Studies (CHDS) cohort, a clinical study group of nearly 30,000 mothers and fathers.

Enrolled in the early 1960s, these participants provided years of information about their habits, behaviors and home setting to help researchers look for links between environmental exposures and effects on their children's development who are now at an age where PD diagnosis is increasingly common, around 65 years old. Using the CHDS data, Brown can search for exposure patterns from childhood that are consistent among those who have developed PD.

"Identifying early-life risk factors for Parkinson's could expand our understanding of how the disease develops and open new opportunities for prevention decades before symptoms appear," said Brown. "The findings from this study could also help guide future research aimed at developing earlier and more effective treatments."

Parkinson's Foundation research grants are selected through a highly competitive application process that is comprised of a peer-review panel of scientific experts, including members of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board and Foundation-trained research advocates. Additional research award categories include independent investigator awards, fellowships and early career awards.

"Taking on a disease as complex as PD not only requires the best scientific minds in the world, but also strong financial support to ensure a robust pipeline of researchers focused on better understanding, treating and curing Parkinson's," said Chief Scientific Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation, James Beck, PhD. "The Foundation is excited to work with these exceptional scientists who are helping make even greater strides in the fight against PD."

For a complete list of 2026 recipients and more information about Parkinson's Foundation research grant opportunities, please visit Parkinson.org/ResearchGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

305.537.9134

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation