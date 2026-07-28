Parkinson's Foundation Awards Grants in 41 States for Parkinson's Community Programs

Grants Supported by Estate of Stanley and Gloria Brams

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the recipients of more than $1 million in community grants for Parkinson's disease (PD) programs across the United States. The programs funded by the Foundation will benefit people living with PD in 41 states. The Foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for health, wellness and educational needs.

"The Parkinson's Foundation is proud to support investments that directly reach communities across the country in need of access to meaningful Parkinson's programs that understand and are equipped to address local needs," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "Our community grant programs are truly life-changing for people with PD from all walks of life."

Community grants range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per organization. The Community Grant program utilizes peer reviewers from the Parkinson's community to determine which of the many impactful programs should be selected for funding each year. The peer review committee includes people living with Parkinson's, those who are care partners of someone living with Parkinson's and healthcare professionals that serve the Parkinson's community.

The 2026 grant cycle funds programs that address mental health needs of people with PD, reach those who are PD care partners, and educate and deliver exercise. Selected organizations work at a local level to address growing gaps in education and resources for those living with and affected by Parkinson's. The Foundation funds organizations that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The funding period is from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

"Thanks to the Parkinson's Foundation Community Grant, our Online Tremble Clefs program is expanding access to therapeutic group singing for individuals living with Parkinson's disease and their care partners," said Sun Joo Lee, music director and board member of Tremble Clefs Arizona. "This support enables us to foster meaningful connections, enhance vocal and emotional well-being, and reach individuals who might otherwise have limited access to specialized music therapy services. Singing gives people a voice, encourages meaningful engagement, and strengthens communication with their community around them, ultimately improving their quality of life."

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $13.9 million in 1,065 community-based programs. This year's Community Grants awards are funded in honor of Stanley and Gloria Brams, members of the PD community from Brooklyn, New York, whose generous donation will make a lasting impact for so many across the country.

To see the full list of the 2026 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

305.537.9134

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation