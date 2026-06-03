Parkview Dental Partners Launches De Novo in Westchase, Tampa; Expands Presence in High-Growth Florida Market

Dental Service Organization Continues Florida Expansion with New Practice in Prime Mixed-Use Community

SARASOTA, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Dental Partners, a leading dental service organization (DSO) backed by Cathay Capital, announced the launch of a de novo practice in Tampa, Florida. Located in Westchase, the practice will serve patients in one of the country's most dynamic and fast-growing communities.

The new location represents another strategic expansion for Parkview Dental, further strengthening its presence in the Tampa Bay region and bringing the total number of supported practices to 26. The Westchase community, known for its strong demographics, residential growth, and vibrant mixed-use environment, offers a compelling opportunity to deliver high-quality, patient-centered dental care.

Situated in a premier location within a central neighborhood village, the practice is designed to provide convenient access to care for local residents, aligning with Parkview's focus on accessibility, patient experience, and clinical excellence.

"This new practice launch reflects our disciplined approach to market expansion," said Rene Sauerteig, CEO of Parkview Dental Partners. "Westchase is a highly attractive and growing community, and we see a clear opportunity to build a practice that delivers exceptional care while meeting increasing patient demand. With our established clinical and operational presence in the region, we are well-positioned to successfully develop and support this new location."

The practice will offer a full range of general dentistry services, focusing on delivering high-quality care in a modern, patient-friendly setting. Parkview Dental is currently recruiting a lead dentist to anchor the practice and will provide updates as the clinical team is finalized.

This launch underscores Parkview Dental's ability to both partner with established practices and develop new locations in high-potential markets, leveraging its integrated platform across clinical, operational, and management functions.

About Parkview Dental Partners:

Parkview is a dentist-founded dental growth & management partnership that is decidedly different from corporate DSOs. Based in Sarasota, Florida, our mission is to support like-minded dentists who want to focus on providing clinically excellent care and a great patient experience while we provide the highest level of operational support and opportunities for professional growth. For more information visit: www.parkviewdp.com

About Cathay Capital:

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and to transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. It has made over 250 investments in verticals including healthcare, technology, and consumer from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.cathaycapital.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani, CodePR

415-867-3904

SOURCE Parkview Dental