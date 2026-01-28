Parkview Dental Welcomes Lisa Burris to Lead Market Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

Seasoned M&A and business development leader brings 20+ years of experience to drive Parkview Dental's expansion strategy

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Dental , a leading Dental Support Organization committed to providing comprehensive management services to dental practices, announced the appointment of Lisa Burris as its new Director of Business Development.

In her new role, Burris will lead the organization's efforts to identify and develop new growth opportunities, expand its market presence, and strengthen relationships with regional partners and intermediaries. Additionally, she will source new M&A opportunities, driving strategic outreach, and building Parkview Dental's presence across key local markets.

"Lisa brings a proven track record of driving strategic growth, fostering meaningful partnerships, and executing complex transactions," said Rene Sauerteig , Chief Executive Officer of Parkview Dental. "Her addition positions us to significantly expand our presence in new markets, deepen our intermediary relationships and accelerate the quality and volume of our business-development pipeline. We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to our leadership team, and I'm confident she will help advance our mission of supporting like-minded dentists and delivering exceptional care and experience to the communities we serve."

With over two decades of experience in sales, business development, and M&A across healthcare, technology, and business services, Burris has established a reputation for leading multi-million-dollar transactions, expanding territory revenue, and fostering long-term relationships with executives, founders, and investors. She has spent the majority of her career as a Director for two large Veterinary Consolidators, VetCor & Thrive Pet Healthcare, where, for seven years, she worked directly with founding sellers, identifying, nurturing, and closing acquisition opportunities across Southeast markets.

Burris is based in the Tampa Bay, Florida area and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Western Michigan University.

About Parkview Dental Partners

Parkview Dental Partners was founded and built by dentists to partner with like-minded dentists. Parkview focuses on partnering with doctors who provide high-quality clinical care and deliver exceptional experiences for their patients. For more information visit: www.parkviewdp.com

