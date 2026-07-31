Parlance Gives Healthcare Contact Centers Instant Configuration Control and AI-Briefed Agent Transfers

Zero tickets, zero cold starts: Deployed across 400+ health systems, Parlance now lets patient access managers update greetings, outage broadcasts, and FAQ answers instantly — and on warm transfer, contact center agents get a verified patient, plus an AI-generated call summary.

WOBURN, Mass., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlance has advanced its healthcare voice AI on two fronts: self-service configuration that lets contact center managers update greetings, broadcast messages, and FAQ answers instantly — and an AI-generated call summary that hands live agents the full context of a call at the moment of transfer.

From ticket queue to instant control

Parlance Advances Healthcare Voice AI With Instant Self-Service Controls and AI-Powered Agent Handoffs

Updating a time-of-day greeting or an FAQ answer once meant coordinating with a Parlance solutions engineer and waiting for a publishing run. A new configuration tile in the Parlance Portal now puts that control directly in the hands of the healthcare teams who manage the phones. Changes take effect the moment they are saved.

Time-of-day custom greetings, set and changed on demand

Weather delay and closure messages on patient access lines

FAQ answers, edited directly by the team that knows them best

Broadcast and outage messages on help desk lines — so callers hear status immediately and stop filing duplicate IT tickets

"The biggest benefit is operational efficiency," said Sanjay Yadav, Head of Engineering, Parlance. "A manager can change the behavior of the voice agent themselves, and the change is instantaneous. When a system goes down, they broadcast that message in seconds — no ticket, no SLA, no waiting."

Keck Medicine of USC is among the first to use the capability, applying broadcast messaging on its IT help desk line to alert callers to incidents.

Health systems can review self-service and warm-transfer capabilities on the Parlance Contact Center solution page, or schedule a demo to evaluate it against current call volume.

When a call needs a human, no cold start

When a call requires agent hand-off, the quality of that transition shapes both the caller's experience and the agent's efficiency. Parlance delivers full context to the Webex Contact Center Agent Desktop the instant a call transfers — patient name, date of birth, MRN, ANI, DNIS, and verification status — so callers never have to repeat what they already said. An AI-generated call summary goes a step further, giving the agent the full story of the call before they say hello.

"The agent picks up already knowing who the patient is, what they need, and what's been tried," said Nikki Ballinger, Manager of Solutions Engineering, Parlance. "No repetition, no re-verification, no cold start — a warmer handoff for the patient and a faster one for the agent."

When a system cannot accommodate a caller's request, or the caller asks to be transferred to a live agent, the pop-up that arrives with the transfer captures:

The caller's intent — for example, a same-day appointment request

Patient verification result and record match

Provider and clinic requested

Appointment slots offered, accepted, or declined

Exactly what the caller wants next

Across both advances in self-service delivery and AI-generated call summary configurations, the managed-service partnership stays intact: health systems that want Parlance to run everything still can, while teams that want hands-on control now have it. Parlance closes the gap between automated and human care in healthcare contact centers.

About Parlance

Parlance delivers HIPAA-compliant natural voice AI that answers, understands, and routes every healthcare call, around the clock. For more than 30 years, health systems have relied on the Parlance platform to modernize the caller journey at the digital front door. Today, Parlance serves 400+ health systems and has answered more than 1.9 billion patient calls, combining best-in-class speech recognition, omni-channel reach, and EHR integration. Parlance is trusted by HCA Healthcare, Providence Health, UC San Diego Health, NYU Langone Health, Banner Health, Baptist Health, and thousands of hospitals and clinics nationwide. Parlance is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexandra Karasic, Head of Marketing, Parlance, 888-700-6263, [email protected], www.parlancecorp.com

SOURCE Parlance