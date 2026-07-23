2 Billion Calls: Parlance Voice AI Nears Healthcare Milestone

Healthcare's most-trusted voice AI now answers 6+ patient calls every second, at 87% caller engagement, across 400+ health systems.

WOBURN, Mass., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlance, the conversational voice AI platform trusted by leading U.S. health systems, has answered over 1.9 billion patient calls — a healthcare milestone reached at a sustained rate of six-plus calls every second.

A milestone measured in patient access

Parlance built the voice AI platform that reliably answers the phone in healthcare, at a scale no one else has matched. Post this Parlance has answered over 1.9 billion calls. The conversational AI platform optimizes contact center and clinic operations, while improving patient and agent experience.

Parlance voice AI agents resolve routine healthcare calls — schedule appointments, facilitate prescription refills, answer FAQs, populate agent desktops, and route calls correctly — around the clock, with no phone menus and no hold time. The platform sustains 87% caller engagement and answers six or more calls per second across thousands of hospitals and clinics in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

By the numbers

1.9 billion+ patient calls answered to date

87% caller engagement rate

6+ calls handled every second

400+ health systems served across three countries

33%+ reduction in live agent call volume on day one

"Reaching 1.9 billion answered calls is a milestone that belongs to the hospitals and clinics that make sure their patient populations can easily access the care and information they need, no matter when," said Scott D'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Parlance. "Voice is still the front door to healthcare. We built the platform that answers it reliably, at a scale no one else in this category has matched."

Health systems typically see a 33%+ drop in live agent call volume on day one. See what that could mean for your team with the Parlance ROI Calculator. Schedule a demo to see the platform handling live call volume.

Why the phone defines patient experience

The overwhelming majority of healthcare consumers still call to access care. When skilled human agents spend the day answering repetitive questions about parking or clinic hours, operations stall and patients are forced to wait on hold. Parlance voice AI absorbs that routine volume, routes each caller accurately, and escalates only what requires a human — protecting revenue lost to call abandonment and reducing agent burnout.

"ROI for Parlance occurred within 90 days," said Andy Draper, Regional CIO, HCA Healthcare. "If you're a CIO looking for a quick win in the budget cycle, I would do this."

About Parlance

Parlance delivers HIPAA-compliant conversational voice AI that answers, understands, and routes every healthcare call, around the clock. For more than 30 years, health systems have relied on the Parlance platform to modernize the caller journey at the digital front door. Today, Parlance serves 400+ health systems and has answered more than 1.9 billion patient calls, combining best-in-class speech recognition, omni-channel reach, and EHR integration. Parlance is trusted by HCA Healthcare, Providence Health, UC San Diego Health, NYU Langone Health, Banner Health, Baptist Health, and thousands of hospitals and clinics nationwide. Parlance is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexandra Karasic

Head of Marketing, Parlance

888-700-6263 | [email protected] | www.parlancecorp.com

SOURCE Parlance