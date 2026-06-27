Parties seen as key to driving global governance, modernization

BEIJING, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

When seeking economic growth and delivering benefits to the people, political parties in Global South countries should act based on their national conditions, chart suitable paths to achieve modernization, boost mutual learning and improve global governance, said prominent political figures, scholars and media executives.

Tamara Duisenova, director of the Academy of Political Management of Kazakhstan and former Kazakh deputy prime minister, speaks on Friday in Beijing during the 2026 Think Tank Forum on National Governance in Developing Countries.

They made the remarks on Friday in Beijing during the 2026 Think Tank Forum on National Governance in Developing Countries. The high-level forum took place ahead of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, which falls on Wednesday.

Over 150 experts, scholars and media representatives from more than 20 countries and international organizations attended the event.

Xie Chuntao, executive vice-president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, also known as the National Academy of Governance, said the Chinese path to modernization is viable and steadily advancing, and "it is the only correct path to building a great country and achieving national rejuvenation".

To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has provided scientific theory guidance, advanced and broadened the right path, mapped out a magnificent strategic blueprint and provided strong institutional guarantees, he said.

China's five-year plans take five years as a development phase, Xie said, adding that by formulating these plans, strategies are broken down into phased tasks "to ensure that the right things are done at the right time and that we follow the right path".

Qu Qingshan, president of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, said that over the past 105 years, the CPC has shouldered four major responsibilities — leading the country, promoting development, preserving the nation's culture and maintaining peace.

Political parties should "constantly focus on and resolve challenges to development, secure and improve people's livelihoods through growth, and ensure that the fruits of development benefit all people more extensively and equitably", Qu said.

"For the past 105 years, the CPC has consistently stood on the right side of history. It has opposed aggression, oppression and hegemony, and has always been a staunch force for securing world peace," he added.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, noted that China has proposed four major global initiatives to pool efforts for modernization, cement the foundation of common security, promote the diversity of world civilizations and expand pathways for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

"The CPC increasingly serves as a vital force in driving political parties around the world to jointly explore the laws and patterns of governance, exchange experiences in governing a country, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and advance the progress of human civilization," he said.

Chang Bo, president of China International Communications Group, highlighted three key aspects — innovation in theory, a people-centered stance, and openness and win-win cooperation — and their significance in governance by political parties.

Looking back at history, "political parties' values, leadership, governing capabilities, morale and determination directly shape the future and destiny of a country's modernization", he said.

As the ruling party of the world's largest developing country, the CPC has always highly valued friendly cooperation with political parties around the world, particularly those in developing nations, Chang added.

Greater responsibilities

Tamara Duisenova, director of the Academy of Political Management of Kazakhstan and former Kazakh deputy prime minister, said the historical mission of political parties "goes far beyond participating in elections; it lies in building a social consensus on the future".

"Contemporary political parties not only shoulder important domestic responsibilities, but are also becoming institutions of public diplomacy, promoting mutual understanding among countries, facilitating the exchange of experiences and fostering an atmosphere of trust," she said.

Jose Luis Centella, chairman of the Communist Party of Spain, said that countries in the Global South and the Global North should engage in an equal dialogue, reject zero-sum games and colonial thinking, and move toward multilateral relations centered on win-win cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative provides a solid foundation for the implementation of the four major global initiatives, enabling them to truly become practical tools for developing countries to advance effective national governance, he said.

Erik Solheim, chair of the Europe-Asia Center and former undersecretary-general of the United Nations, noted that China expanded its economy and eliminated poverty at the same time. The improved ecology in China has proved to be "an enormous economic asset", he said.

Highlighting the role of China's special economic zones in driving industrialization, Solheim said that it is important to focus on certain clusters where people can "think together and develop together".

Ong Tee Keat, former deputy speaker of the lower house of the Malaysian parliament and former Malaysian transport minister, said the CPC has proved its profound vigor in evolving from a grassroots-based revolutionary party into a force of governance that remains highly innovative in these changing times.

He endorsed China's efforts in global artificial intelligence governance to bridge the digital divide that threatens to leave the Global South behind.

SOURCE China Daily