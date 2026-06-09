Partillion Bioscience Showcases Nanovials as a Leading Platform for Cellular Interaction Analysis at CYTO 2026

Five scientific talks and a new preprint highlighted Nanovial applications across immune-tumor interactions, antibody discovery, and functional screening

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience highlighted new advances in functional cell-cell interaction analysis at CYTO 2026, held June 6–10 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Nanovial-enabled workflows were featured across five scientific talks spanning immune-tumor interaction analysis, antibody discovery, large-particle cytometry, and functional screening, marking continued momentum for the company following its recognition as the 2025 ISAC Technology Showcase Winner.

Cell-cell interactions drive many biological processes and therapeutic responses, yet most single-cell technologies analyze cells in isolation. Partillion's Nanovial technology helps bridge this gap by capturing interacting cells and linking cellular behavior to underlying gene expression programs. Building on data presented at the conference, Partillion also released a new preprint, Cell-Cell-Seq Resolves Contact-Associated NK Cell Activation in Defined Tumor Cell Dyads, which showed how Nanovial-based workflows can generate interaction-resolved datasets by capturing early NK cell activation programs in defined immune-tumor dyads that can be obscured in conventional co-culture.

The breadth of Nanovial-enabled work at CYTO demonstrated how the platform can integrate with widely available flow cytometry, cell sorting, and sequencing workflows to connect cellular identity with function. By extending existing infrastructure rather than requiring specialized instrumentation, Nanovials provide a practical path for researchers to study cell behavior at scale.

The conference also featured Partillion co-founder Dino Di Carlo, Professor at UCLA, as a Tech Pioneer Lecturer, where he highlighted how Nanovials can help researchers deconstruct disease-driving cellular interactions and translate those insights into new therapeutic strategies.

"Partillion's Nanovial technology is an exciting example of how new tools can broaden the applications of cytometry," said Jingjing Zhao, PhD, Professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Chair of CYTO Innovations at ISAC. "By enabling researchers to study secreted signals, cell-cell interactions, and other functional readouts using existing workflows, this work helps bring more complex biological questions into reach."

About Partillion Bioscience

Partillion Bioscience is pioneering a functional cell analysis platform built on its award-winning Nanovial technology. The company enables pharmaceutical and biotech partners to accelerate therapeutic development by screening millions of live cells in parallel, capturing critical functional outputs such as secretion, signaling, and viability.

Partillion's technology has been featured in Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Nature Protocols, PNAS, Science Advances, and ACS Nano, and recognized with the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award, 2022 SLAS New Product Award, and 2025 CYTO Innovation & Technology Showcase Award.

Learn more at www.partillion.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Partillion Bioscience