Partillion Bioscience Advances a New Era of Cell-Cell Interaction Mapping at the 2026 Cell-Cell Symposium

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Cell-Cell Symposium at UCLA, Partillion Bioscience highlighted its role in advancing a new era of cell-cell interaction mapping. Joe de Rutte, CEO of Partillion Bioscience, presented how the company's Cell-Cell-seq workflow, enabled by Nanovial technology, allows researchers to capture and study interacting cell pairs at scale.

With more than 250 registrants, the Cell-Cell Symposium brought together leaders in immunology, spatial biology, synthetic biology, and computational biology from institutions including UCLA, Caltech, USC, MD Anderson, St. Jude, and Yale, alongside companies spanning flow cytometry, single-cell analysis, spatial biology, and sequencing.

The symposium highlighted growing interest from researchers and technology developers in controlled, interaction-resolved datasets designed to answer functional biological questions. Partillion also showcased an interactive NK-tumor dyad dataset on its website as an early demonstration of this approach, where researchers can explore Cell-Cell-seq data, including differentially expressed genes, gene correlations, and other transcriptional features linked to cell-cell interactions.

"The fundamental unit of multicellular biology is the interaction between two cells," said Professor Dino Di Carlo, Chair of Bioengineering at UCLA, during the featured Billion Cell x Cell Project panel. "To go from descriptive maps of cell types to truly predictive models of tissue behavior, we need massive systematic datasets of cell-cell interactions."

Di Carlo also highlighted the potential of workflows that can intentionally pair defined cell types for downstream analysis, noting, "We have developed approaches to pair and synchronize the contact of cells — for example, tumor cells and T cells — put them into single-cell transcriptomics, and derive composite transcriptomes."

Partillion's participation underscored how the company's products are helping support this broader shift, giving researchers a way to study defined cell pairs and build the data foundation needed to map and model cell-cell communication more systematically.

About Partillion Bioscience

Partillion Bioscience is pioneering a functional cell analysis platform built on its award-winning Nanovial technology. The company enables pharmaceutical and biotech partners to accelerate therapeutic development by screening millions of live cells in parallel, capturing critical functional outputs such as secretion, signaling, and viability.

Partillion's technology has been featured in Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Nature Protocols, PNAS, Science Advances, and ACS Nano, and recognized with the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award, 2022 SLAS New Product Award, and 2025 CYTO Innovation & Technology Showcase Award.

Learn more at www.partillion.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Partillion Bioscience