Partnership for a Healthier America and Amazon Help Turn Better-for-You Purchases into Nutritious Food for Families in Need

From August 15–31, 2026, Amazon shoppers will save $5 on select better-for-you

products when they spend $25, while at the same time helping families in need

access nutritious food.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, choosing better for your family comes with a bonus, and a purpose. From August 15–31, shop GOOD GOOD better-for-you products on Amazon: spend $25, save $5, and a $5 donation will be made to Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) by participating brands, to help families in need access nutritious food, too.

All families have to do is visit www.amazon.com/btsgoodgood to shop eligible products. Discount will automatically be applied in your cart at checkout when you spend $25 or more on eligible selection.

Shop GOOD GOOD: spend $25, save $5, and give a family better food, too.

Participating GOOD GOOD Brands

Participating better-for-you brands featured in the back-to-school campaign include WK Kellogg Co products (Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, Special K Cereal and Granola, Kashi); Bel Brands USA products (GoGo squeeZ and Laughing Cow); SkinnyPop, and products from Amazon Grocery and 365 by Whole Foods Market. Each brand's participating products carry the GOOD GOOD designation, validated by PHA's registered dietitian and supported by Guiding Stars, one of the nation's leading evidence-based nutrition rating systems. GOOD GOOD helps indicate to shoppers when a product meets these standards.

Participating brands are independently donating a combined total of up to $525,000 to Partnership for a Healthier America to expand access to nutritious food.* That's enough to provide more than 5.5 million servings of healthy food to families in need. Better choices for your family. Better access for another. That's the good that good food can do.

*See the activation page for full terms and conditions.

Quotes

"As families prepare for a new school year, access to nutritious food is one of the most important investments we can make toward every child's success in order for them to learn, grow and thrive," said Noreen Springstead, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "This first-of-its-kind campaign makes it easier for families to put healthy foods on their own tables while also helping provide nutritious food to neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Together, we're showing how collaboration can nourish millions of families and transform the grocery landscape so that the healthy choice becomes the easy choice for everyone."

"At Amazon, we aim to make customers' lives better and easier every day — and helping them save money is a big part of that mission. We're excited to work with brands who share our commitment to affordable, nutritious food and to support PHA's work of making the healthy choice the easy choice." said Sam Heyworth, VP of Consumables at Amazon.

"At Bel, we're fighting for better snacking — and as a founding member of the Good Food Coalition, we're turning that fight into action. This campaign means better back-to-school snacks, more savings for families, and more nutritious food for those who need it most," said Peter McGuinness, CEO of Bel North America.

"At WK Kellogg Co, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive—a belief that is central to our Feeding Happiness™ sustainable business strategy," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "Through the Good Food Coalition, we're helping make simple, nutritious and trusted choices, like cereal, more accessible for families while creating meaningful impact beyond the cereal aisle. This back-to-school activation demonstrates the power of partnership—bringing together retailers, brands and consumers to help nourish families today while supporting healthy food access for families in need."

About the Good Food Coalition and GOOD GOOD

The Good Food Coalition is a first-of-its-kind marketplace framework connecting better-for-you foods, retailers, and families aligned around the mission of GOOD GOOD, and backed by the Guiding Stars nutrition standard. Purchases of participating GOOD GOOD products carry a built-in pay-it-forward impact, unlocking support for PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief initiatives. Learn more at www.ahealthieramerica.org/goodfood.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

At Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), we are advancing equitable access to nutritious food for all in America to lead healthy lives. As a national nonprofit founded alongside Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign in 2010, PHA works with community organizations, corporations, foundations, and governments to build healthier communities through nutritious food. Learn more about our work at www.ahealthieramerica.org.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Bel US

Bel US is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in fruit, veggie and dairy snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned, mission-led, and rooted in innovation, Bel US creates delicious fruit, veggie and dairy portion-sized snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel US's most loved brands. With U.S. offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel is committed to the Fight for Better Snacks – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good. For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Building on our long history of nutrition leadership, we continue to help consumers make informed choices through innovations such as our SPOONS on-pack nutrition guide, which highlights the benefits of cereal, including simple ingredients, fiber and protein. Through our sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness™, we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information visit www.wkkellogg.com.

SOURCE Partnership for a Healthier America