PathFinder Digital Awarded Contract by Boeing
Apr 22, 2019, 18:04 ET
SANFORD, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded a contract by Boeing for the development and delivery of small form-factor S-band flat panel satellite terminals for government applications. The antennas/LNBs are only 8"x8"x4" in size. This award is a follow-on award to a contract also issued by Boeing for the development of larger, man-pack, S-band flat panel satellite terminals which were delivered last year; as well as larger, airline checkable, single-case flyaway S-band terminals which were delivered previously. These terminals were designed and engineered to meet the customer's unique specifications.
About PathFinder Digital LLC
PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements, including red/black architectures. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.
For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.
Contact:
Roger McGarrahan
PathFinder Digital LLC
Phone:
(413) 575-5631
Email:
