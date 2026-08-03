Pathlock and KPMG Form Alliance to Deliver AI-Native, Audit-Ready Governance for Core Enterprise-Wide Systems

The relationship will focus on identity security and access risk management — purpose-built for enterprises modernizing core systems that run billions of dollars of transactions.

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a global leader in Identity and Access Governance, has entered into an alliance with KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, to address one of the most urgent challenges facing large enterprises: governing identity security and access risk across complex, multi-application environments during periods of rapid transformation.

The alliance is built for joint execution. Pathlock and KPMG are collaborating to provide an elevated level of client service. When KPMG engages on a ERP risk transformation journey or technology modernization for an enterprise running billions of dollars of transactions through its core systems, Pathlock will help be a key element for the solution.

BRINGING AI-NATIVE GOVERNANCE TO ENTERPRISE TRANSFORMATION

At the center of the alliance is a platform built for this moment. Pathlock's AI-native, multi-tenant, SaaS platform unifies identity governance, access risk analysis, elevated access management, application controls, and continuous monitoring into a single solution. By combining fine-grained access governance with real-time transaction-level analytics, Pathlock helps organizations to enforce controls, detect risky behavior, to help ensure compliance and auditability — across applications their business depends on.

KPMG brings credibility and regulatory depth to operationalize that capability at enterprise scale — across SOX, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and beyond. The result is audit-ready identity and access governance that doesn't slow transformation down. It moves with it.

"At KPMG, our priority is helping clients strategically harness the power of AI while maintaining a resilient cybersecurity posture. By combining identity governance with behavioral insights and aligning them with robust cybersecurity frameworks, we aim to help organizations manage the full spectrum of access and transaction risk."

— Mick McGarry, Principal, Cybersecurity Services, KPMG LLP

"We know that success comes from aligning deep expertise with the right technology, which is why partnerships are at the core of our strategy. KPMG brings unmatched knowledge in compliance, risk, and transformation, and together we are helping organizations modernize their identity access and governance programs with cost-savings and confidence."

— Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock

ABOUT PATHLOCK

Pathlock is the global leader in ERP Security and Controls Automation, trusted by Global 2000 organizations running the world's most complex SAP, Oracle, and Workday environments. By converging identity, governance, and assurance on a single platform, Pathlock helps enterprises prevent fraud, pass audits, and govern every identity — human and non-human — and every transaction they execute, at scale. Learn more at pathlock.com.

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SOURCE Pathlock