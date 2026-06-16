Pathlock Partners with NTT DATA Business Solutions to Deliver Managed SAP Cybersecurity Services Worldwide

Alliance combines Pathlock's innovative technology with NTT DATA Business Solutions' managed services expertise to address growing demand for 24/7 SAP security and support.

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance and ERP Security, today announced a global strategic partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading SAP Platinum partner for the global SME sector, to deliver a new generation of managed SAP cybersecurity services for enterprises worldwide.

The collaboration comes at a time when SAP environments are facing rising exposure to ransomware attacks, insider threats, and fraud risks. At the same time, many enterprises struggle to maintain specialized resources required to continuously monitor and secure their complex, interconnected SAP landscapes.

The partnership further strengthens NTT DATA Business Solutions existing SAP cybersecurity portfolio, enabling the company to expand its offering with a fully managed, always-on SAP cybersecurity service powered by Pathlock's Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC) solution — helping organizations strengthen protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while reducing operational burden and dependence on scarce SAP security expertise. Building on its established cybersecurity capabilities, NTT DATA Business Solutions will deliver continuous SAP threat monitoring, detection, response, and governance support through its Security Operations Center (SOC), leveraging Pathlock's technology to enhance automation and scalability.

Key benefits include:

24/7 SAP cybersecurity operations and monitoring through NTT DATA Business Solutions' global SOC capabilities

Faster detection and response to SAP-specific threats and suspicious activity

Reduced operational complexity and lower dependency on SAP cybersecurity specialists

Mitigation of risk of financial fraud , unauthorized access, and business process manipulation

, unauthorized access, and business process manipulation Enhanced governance, compliance, and risk visibility across SAP environments

Thanks to the partnership, customers gain access to tailored SAP security capabilities, including vulnerability management, threat detection and response, code scanning, transport control, and dynamic access controls.

The service is powered by Pathlock Nexus — an AI-native platform that unifies identity, governance, assurance, and security into a single fabric for ERPs and business-critical applications. The platform enables organizations to prevent fraud, pass audits, and govern every identity — human and non-human — and every transaction they execute, at scale.

"SAP systems remain one of the most underprotected layers in enterprise cybersecurity. By partnering with NTT DATA Business Solutions, we are making advanced SAP cybersecurity operations accessible at global scale. Together, we are helping customers move from reactive security models to continuous protection of their most business-critical environments."

— Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock

"The reality is that critical incidents don't wait for business hours, and when they occur, there's often no SAP security expert available to respond. With the capabilities provided by NTT DATA Business Solutions Security Operations Center, we can close that gap and provide customers with continuous protection when it matters most."

— Jonathan Stross, Senior Product Manager Cybersecurity R&I, Pathlock

"SAP ERP sits at the heart of our customers' business processes, and securing it requires deep application expertise and continuous support. By combining our managed services with Pathlock's technology, we can offer a scalable SAP security service that helps customers ensure smooth and secure daily business operations."

— Claus Tscherner, Head of Global Business Managed Services Product Management, NTT DATA Business Solutions

The partnership aims not only to help enterprises address today's SAP security challenges, but also to prepare them for what comes next. Through ongoing co-innovation, Pathlock and NTT DATA Business Solutions will continue to advance SAP cybersecurity and compliance capabilities to help organizations navigate an evolving threat and regulatory landscape with confidence.

ABOUT NTT DATA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

ABOUT PATHLOCK

Pathlock is the global leader in ERP Security and Controls Automation, trusted by Global 2000 organizations running the world's most complex SAP, Oracle, and Workday environments. By converging identity, governance, and assurance on a single platform, Pathlock helps enterprises prevent fraud, pass audits, and govern every identity — human and non-human — and every transaction they execute, at scale. Learn more at pathlock.com.

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