PatPat Named One of USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026

Global family apparel brand recognized in the inaugural ranking, based on a nationwide survey of more than 5,000 American parents about the brands they trust most.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatPat, the global family apparel brand serving more than 21 million customers across 140+ countries, has been named to USA TODAY's inaugural Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026. The recognition was developed in partnership with consumer research firm Plant-A Insights Group.

The list identifies the brands American parents trust most to clothe, feed, and care for their families. Conducted between September and October 2025, the study evaluated approximately 2,000 brands, narrowed from an initial pool of more than 20,000, through a nationwide survey of over 5,000 parents of young children. Brands were measured on trust, reliability, and likelihood of repeat purchase.

"Everything we do at PatPat is built around supporting families," said Albert Wang, Founder & CEO of PatPat. "Being named to USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026 means parents themselves are saying we're doing that well. That's the only recognition that actually matters in our category."

Founded in 2014, PatPat has become known for its expansive family-matching collections, its signature lines including PatPat bamboo, and its licensed collaborations with Disney, Warner Bros., Mattel, Paramount and several others.The brand's direct-to-consumer model delivers premium design at accessible prices. The brand dresses babies, children, women, and men through a single platform and partners with more than 10,000 creators globally.

The full list of USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026 is available here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2026/04/15/most-trusted-brands-by-parents-2026/89587981007/

About PatPat

PatPat is a global direct-to-consumer family apparel brand founded in 2014, dressing babies, kids, women, and men through a single platform. The brand is known for its expansive family-matching collections and PatPat Bamboo, its signature line of buttery-soft, breathable bamboo apparel designed for the most sensitive skin and the everyday moments parents trust most. PatPat has also built one of the most extensive licensed apparel programs in family retail, with over 50 IP partnerships including Disney, Warner Bros., Hasbro, Mattel, and Paramount. Learn more at patpat.com.

About USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026

USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026 was developed in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. The study evaluated approximately 2,000 brands through a nationwide survey of more than 5,000 American parents of children under five, conducted between September and October 2025, supplemented by online reviews and publicly available data. The highest-scoring brands across categories were recognized on the inaugural list, published April 15, 2026.

Media Contact

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Public Relations & Media, PatPat

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SOURCE PatPat