PatPat Unveils Its 2025 Christmas Pajamas Collection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PatPat , the global leader in affordable family apparel, is celebrating the holidays with its largest-ever Christmas Pajamas Collection , featuring more than 200 festive styles that blend timeless holiday spirit with a modern, design-forward twist.

2025 PatPat Christmas Pajamas

The PatPat Christmas Pajamas collection reimagines family matching with new, elevated color palettes, including midnight blues, black-and-gold details, and classic red-and-green prints alongside beloved patterns like gingerbread, reindeer, and candy cane designs. Each look captures the joy of shared traditions and cozy moments together. Beloved by families everywhere, PatPat's matching PJs have become the official uniform of Christmas morning - the moment when comfort meets connection, and the day officially begins.

"This collection is about families and what brings them together," said Albert Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of PatPat. "We've applied everything we've learned over the past decade to make our Christmas Pajamas even better with softer fabrics, smarter design, and more options for everyone."

Highlights from the collection:

Fresh Modern Colorways - Classic red and green sets meet new hues of wintry blues, black-and-gold accents, and cozy neutrals for a contemporary holiday palette that photographs beautifully.

Playful Nostalgic Prints - Gingerbread men, reindeer, Santa faces, and candy canes are the prints that define Christmas morning, now back and bolder than ever and ready to turn every photo op into a family keepsake.

Softness You Can Live In - Made from ultra-soft flannel and fleece fabrics, these pieces are designed for all-day lounging, from breakfast to bedtime.

Matching for Every Family (and Pet) - With inclusive sizing and coordinating bandanas for furry friends, everyone gets a moment in the matching spotlight.

The Official Uniform of Christmas Morning - Beloved by families worldwide, PatPat's Christmas pajamas have become a seasonal tradition: cozy, connected, and camera-ready.

The PatPat Christmas Pajamas Collection is available now on PatPat.com, the PatPat app, and through select retail partners, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

About PatPat

PatPat is a global apparel brand for kids and families founded in 2014 in Mountain View, CA by two engineer dads, Albert Wang and Ken Gao, who were seeking better clothing options for their kids. By cutting traditional retail markups and reinventing the supply chain, PatPat has created an abundance of unique styles and made them more accessible for families online and in the PatPat app/site. 11 years later, PatPat has grown from a single app into a global e-commerce brand beloved by more than 21M customers in 140 countries worldwide with over 30,000 kids and family clothing styles, and counting.

Media Contact

Ranu Coleman

[email protected]

SOURCE PatPat