Patriots for American Principles PAC launches social media campaign in Texas to highlight Paxton corruption

HARRISON, N.Y. and ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriots for American Principles has launched a social media campaign calling attention to the corruption of Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas. Entitled "So Corrupt," the group's ad states Ken Paxton is "so corrupt his own lawyer won't vote for him" and displays a headline from the Austin American-Statesmen reading "Ken Paxton defense lawyer backs Democrat James Talarico for Senate."

So Corrupt

"No one knows this guy's corruption and character better than his own lawyer," said PAC President, Eric Lane. "Our messaging has been tested, and we're confident it will move the needle in the Texas Senate race."

The social media campaign targets areas of the state with large numbers of independent voters such as Arlington, Plano, and Sugar Land.

About Patriots for American Principles

Patriots for American Principles PAC fosters great American leaders who will steadfastly uphold the Constitution and our shared values so all Americans can continue to live in safety, dignity, peace, and prosperity.

Paid for by Patriots for American Principles Inc. (www.patriotsforamericanprinciples.org). Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE Patriots for American Principles