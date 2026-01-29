Patriots for American Principles PAC thanks President Trump for his service, promotes Miller for president

HARRISON, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Patriots for American Principles takes another major step in its campaign to promote the next generation of MAGA leaders. The PAC thanks President Trump for his years of public service and seeks to elevate the next great MAGA leader, Stephen Miller.

Promoting leadership to keep America great Miller Time

The centerpiece of the PAC's campaign is its Miller Time billboard, which you can see on the streets of Washington, DC today, January 29, 2026. The Miller Time billboard will also be trundling through the streets of the U.S. capital Thursday, February 5, 2026, Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The campaign is also on social media and has a dedicated website – www.millertime2028.com.

About Patriots for American Principles

Patriots for American Principles PAC fosters great American leaders who will steadfastly uphold the Constitution and our shared values so all Americans can continue to live in safety, dignity, peace, and prosperity. The PAC believes that keeping American great compels us to regularly take stock of our leaders, evaluate and re-evaluate them, and urge them to pass the torch when necessary to other worthy individuals.

Paid for by Patriots for American Principles Inc. (www.patriotsforamericanprinciples.org). Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

