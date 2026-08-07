Patterson Homes Completes Lincoln Hills Luxury Renovation Using Custom-Home Standards

The Scottsdale-based luxury custom home builder transformed the 5,532-square-foot hillside estate through a comprehensive down-to-the-studs renovation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterson Homes today announced the completion of a 5,532-square-foot luxury home renovation in Lincoln Hills, a private guard-gated hillside community near Paradise Valley, Arcadia and the Camelback Corridor.

The project brings the company's luxury remodel message to life:

Living Area Kitchen

Keep the Location. Elevate the Residence.

Originally built in 1974, the property was rebuilt down to the studs and reimagined as an organic mid-century modern estate. It now includes a 3,446-square-foot main residence and a 2,086-square-foot detached guest house positioned around panoramic mountain and city-light views.

"The value of this property was never limited to the structure. It was in the setting, privacy and views," said Ryan Patterson, founder of Patterson Homes. "Our job was to preserve what could not be replaced and rebuild everything that could."

Patterson Homes approached the whole-home renovation with the same planning and execution discipline used in ground-up luxury custom homes. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roofing, insulation, windows, doors and Control4 home automation were coordinated with the architecture and interior design as one comprehensive build.

The reimagined residence features wide-plank white oak flooring, custom wood ceiling details, expansive glass, custom oak cabinetry, quartzite surfaces, integrated Miele appliances and a spa-inspired primary suite. The detached guest house adds private living space and a climate-controlled lower level designed for collector vehicles, a gym, studio or other specialized use.

"At this scale, renovation is custom construction within an existing footprint," Patterson said. "The structure, systems, architecture and interiors have to be resolved as one project."

The completed Lincoln Hills estate demonstrates Patterson Homes' capabilities as a luxury custom home builder and renovation company serving Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, North Scottsdale and select Arizona luxury markets.

Patterson Homes is currently reviewing qualified opportunities involving luxury custom homes, whole-home remodels, estate modernization, guest-house additions and major residential renovations.

Qualified homeowners, brokers and referral partners can request a private project review through Patterson Homes or call 480-245-7614.

About Patterson Homes

Patterson Homes is a family-led Arizona builder specializing in luxury custom homes, full-scale renovation and estate modernization. The company combines construction leadership, interior design and disciplined field execution for qualified residential projects throughout Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia and select Arizona luxury markets.

Website: https://pattersonhomesaz.com/

Arizona ROC: 315545

SOURCE Patterson Homes