Patterson Homes Launches Luxury Remodel Campaign for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley Owners Choosing to Keep the Location and Elevate the Residence

The family-led Arizona builder brings 20 years of business, custom architecture, in-house interior design, and ultra-luxury homebuilding standards to major renovations starting at $400,000.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterson Homes today launched a luxury remodel campaign for owners of established high-value homes in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, North Scottsdale, and Cactus Corridor — homeowners who hold an irreplaceable address but live in a residence designed for a different era.

The campaign is built on a single premise: Keep the Location. Elevate the Residence.

Indoor/Outdoor Living Space Kitchen

For these owners, the hardest things to replace may already be in hand: the land, views, privacy, neighborhood, and equity. What no longer fits may be the home itself.

Across the Valley's luxury corridors, exceptional lots often carry residences with disconnected kitchens, primary suites without the scale and spa-level comfort owners now expect, living spaces that fail to open outdoors, and aging systems that leave a multimillion-dollar property feeling behind the life it should support.

"A lot of owners already have the hardest thing to replace: the land, the address, and the neighborhood," said Ryan Patterson, founder of Patterson Homes. "The home itself may need to catch up. We bring the same discipline we use in ultra-luxury custom builds to major renovations — because when the property is worth keeping, the residence deserves to be elevated, not patched."

A Market Where Renovating Can Outweigh Relocating

The campaign targets submarkets where location value can make a major remodel a compelling alternative to moving. Paradise Valley posted a median sale price of approximately $4.4 million for the three months ending May 2026, according to Redfin. Realtor.com lists Cactus Corridor at a median listing price of approximately $3.9 million.

In markets like these, renovating is about protecting an asset that cannot be reproduced — and transforming the experience of living in it.

Custom-Build Discipline, Applied to Renovation

Patterson Homes focuses on remodels starting at $400,000, including luxury kitchen remodels, primary suite renovations, whole-home transformations, estate modernization, bathroom renovations, casita additions, RV garage additions, and select pre-sale improvements. Every project draws on the firm's custom architecture, in-house interior design, field execution, and trade coordination.

Renovation at this level demands the same planning rigor as ground-up construction: rethinking flow, light, privacy, materials, indoor-outdoor living, mechanical systems, and smart-home technology — not simply replacing finishes.

"Renovation at this level has to be controlled," Patterson said. "The goal is to make the residence feel intentional again — like the property and home finally match."

Private Project Reviews Now Open

The campaign page details priority remodel categories, the firm's process, and a private project review path. Qualified homeowners, brokers, and referral partners can request a private remodel feasibility review.

Website: https://pattersonhomesaz.com/

About Patterson Homes

Patterson Homes is a family-led Arizona homebuilding and renovation company serving Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, North Scottsdale, Cactus Corridor, and qualifying luxury residential markets.

Media Contact:

John McKernan

480-316-8033

[email protected]

SOURCE Patterson Homes