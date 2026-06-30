GREENVILLE, S.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave America, LLC ("Pave America"), the nation's leading provider of paving and pavement maintenance services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Bennett Paving, Inc. ("Bennett Paving"), a premier asphalt paving and pavement maintenance contractor serving the Greenville-Spartanburg and Hilton Head-Lowcountry regions of South Carolina.

Pave America Expands in the Carolinas with Acquisition of Bennett Paving, Inc.

Backed by AEA Investors, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, company management, and other institutional shareholders, Pave America continues to expand its presence across the Southeast. The addition of Bennett Paving strengthens Pave America's presence across South Carolina, with operations serving both the rapidly growing Greenville-Spartanburg market and the state's coastal region, including Hilton Head and surrounding communities. The acquisition further enhances Pave America's ability to serve commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the Southeast.

Founded in 1978, Bennett Paving has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service across the state of South Carolina. The company provides a comprehensive suite of pavement maintenance and construction services, including asphalt milling and paving, sealcoating, crack filling, striping, and related services. Under the leadership of Jerry Porter and David Glenn, Bennett Paving has established itself as a trusted partner to commercial property owners, developers, and municipalities throughout the region.

Jerry Porter, President of Bennett Paving, said:

"For nearly five decades, Bennett Paving has been committed to delivering quality work and building lasting relationships with our customers, employees, and communities. We are proud of what we have built and excited to partner with Pave America as we enter the next chapter of our company's history. Their commitment to operational excellence and long-term growth makes them the right partner for our team and our customers."

David Glenn, President of Bennett Paving, added:

"Pave America brings additional resources, capabilities, and expertise that will allow us to continue growing while maintaining the culture and customer-focused approach that has defined Bennett Paving since 1978. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our employees and the customers we serve throughout the Carolinas."

Tom York, Chief Executive Officer of Pave America, said:

"South Carolina continues to be one of the most attractive growth markets in the Southeast, and Bennett Paving has built a best-in-class reputation across multiple regions of the state. Their presence in both the Upstate and Lowcountry gives them a unique market position, and we are thrilled to welcome Jerry, David, and the entire Bennett team to the Pave America family."

John Strenkowski, Chief Operating Officer of Pave America, added:

"Bennett Paving exemplifies the qualities we seek in a partner: operational excellence, a commitment to safety, strong customer relationships, and a talented team. Their balanced mix of maintenance and construction services provides a strong foundation for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting their success for years to come."

Brandon Blewett, Chief Development Officer of Pave America, stated:

"Bennett Paving represents an outstanding strategic addition to our platform as we continue expanding throughout the Southeast. Jerry and David have built a market-leading business with an exceptional reputation across South Carolina. Their established presence in both the Greenville-Spartanburg region and the Lowcountry provides a strong foundation for continued growth, and we are excited to support the team as they continue serving customers across the state."

Pave America was advised by Eversheds Sutherland LLP as legal counsel and by Riveron Consulting LLC for financial and tax diligence.

ABOUT PAVE AMERICA

Pave America is a leading provider of asphalt and concrete solutions including maintenance, repair, milling, striping, and sealcoating services. With over 2,500 employees, Pave America has nationwide coverage through an extensive self-perform and outsourced vendor model. The company primarily serves commercial, industrial, HOA, utility, and municipal customers. To learn more, visit www.paveamerica.com.

ABOUT AEA INVESTORS

AEA Investors ("AEA") was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, Jacksonville, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

ABOUT BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, with C$295 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For 25 years, BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 32 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it's investing that matters.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally. Learn more at BCI.ca or connect on LinkedIn.

PAVE AMERICA MEDIA CONTACT

Brandon Blewett

[email protected]

SOURCE Pave America