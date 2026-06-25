Pave America Expands Southwest Virginia Presence with Finley Asphalt & Concrete's New Roanoke Office Opening

New location strengthens regional service capabilities and brings expanded pavement solutions to communities across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave America, the nation's leading asphalt and concrete service provider, is excited to announce the opening of their newest Finley Asphalt & Concrete office in Roanoke, Virginia. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Finley as the company expands its presence in Southwest Virginia and continues its commitment to providing trusted, high-quality pavement solutions to the communities it serves.

The Finley Asphalt & Concrete team gathers outside the company’s new Roanoke, Virginia office, marking an exciting milestone in Finley’s continued growth and commitment to serving customers and communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The new Roanoke office creates additional opportunities for Finley Asphalt & Concrete to support commercial, municipal, and private customers throughout the region with comprehensive asphalt paving, concrete, and pavement maintenance services. By bringing its experienced team closer to the customers and communities it serves, Finley is positioned to deliver even greater responsiveness, efficiency, and project support.

As a Pave America Company, Finley Asphalt & Concrete combines decades of local expertise with the resources, best practices, and shared knowledge with Pave America's nationwide family of pavement companies. This collaboration empowers Finley to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences while expanding its ability to support projects of all sizes across Southwest Virginia.

The new Finley Asphalt & Concrete Roanoke office is located at 1910 Chapman Ave SW, Roanoke, VA. For more information about Pave America or Finley Asphalt & Concrete, visit https://paveamerica.com/ or https://finleyasphalt.com/.

About Pave America

Pave America is the nation's leading asphalt paving and concrete service provider. The Pave America family of companies brings together regional expertise, industry-leading practices, and shared resources to deliver dependable pavement solutions for commercial, municipal, and private customers. Built on a foundation of genuine partnerships, commitment, and exceptional service, Pave America is committed to paving the way for better communities by creating lasting relationships with customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

About Finley Asphalt & Concrete

Finley Asphalt & Concrete, a Pave America Company, is a trusted provider of asphalt paving, concrete, and pavement maintenance solutions. Serving customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Finley delivers dependable workmanship, quality materials, and long-lasting results. Finley combines its local knowledge and customer-first approach with the strength, resources, and expertise to support customers and communities throughout the region.

Pave America Media Contact

Kasey Ronan

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Pave America