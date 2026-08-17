Pave's August Market Data Release Adds New Compensation Benchmarks for Forward Deployed Engineering, Manufacturing Coverage, and 29 Locations -- Now Paired with Live Job Posting Data in the Pave Agent

Pave's new benchmarks land as the Pave Agent gains access to live job postings data, letting compensation teams pair talent demand signals with real-time pay insights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave, the AI compensation platform, today detailed its August Market Data release, which introduces Forward Deployed Engineering as an officially benchmarked job family, extends coverage into manufacturing production roles, and adds 29 new locations to Market Data. The release arrives alongside a new capability in the Pave Agent, which can now reason across real-time public job posting data together with Market Data Pro's Recent Hire Filter — giving compensation leaders the market's stated intent and its actual behavior in a single conversation.

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Pave's benchmarks are sourced through automated, persistent connections to HRIS, ATS, and equity systems, so coverage expands monthly rather than annually. There is no data submission project, no matching cycle, and no waiting for next year's edition.

Forward Deployed Engineering: from watchlist to benchmark

The Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), a hybrid engineer-consultant role pioneered by Palantir and adopted by many AI labs and hyperscalers, including OpenAI. Pave, which has monitored the rise of the FDE role for several quarters in the Pave Hot Jobs Index, is a powerful symbol of how AI is rapidly transforming the workforce and creating new job families.

"Clients should not have to wait two years to get compensation benchmarks for hot jobs," said Alex Cwirko-Godycki, General Manager of Market Data at Pave. "The traditional model of adding new job families once a year to survey input materials, and then waiting another year for data to appear, is woefully inadequate in today's market. Pave's always-on data collection model allows us to identify and react to hot jobs in days and weeks, not years."

Manufacturing: benchmarks that reach the production line

Pave's August Market Data release extends coverage from product organizations to the plant floor with five new job families: Industrial Design, Machine Operators, Production Test Technicians, Quality Inspectors, and Demand Planning.

The timing reflects sustained pressure in the sector. Manufacturing needs roughly 3.8 million new workers by 2033, yet for every 100 young people entering the industry, 102 leave. Demand for skilled technical roles is growing three times faster than for most professional roles.

The full August release

Ten new job families , including Employee Relations, Indirect Sales, Product & Commercial Legal, and Video Production, in addition to Forward Deployed Engineering and the manufacturing roles above.

, including Employee Relations, Indirect Sales, Product & Commercial Legal, and Video Production, in addition to Forward Deployed Engineering and the manufacturing roles above. Ten new international locations for base salary benchmarks: Birmingham, Cambridge, Cologne, Dubai , Kyiv, Milton Keynes, Porto, Sheffield, Victoria, and Wrocław.

for base salary benchmarks: Birmingham, Cambridge, Cologne, , Kyiv, Milton Keynes, Porto, Sheffield, Victoria, and Wrocław. Nineteen new U.S. metros , including Asheville, Boise City, Buffalo, Chattanooga, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Louisville, New Haven, New Orleans, North Port, Portland (ME), Reno, Rochester, Santa Maria, and Virginia Beach — several in Midwest markets where talent is relocating toward manufacturing hubs.

, including Asheville, Boise City, Buffalo, Chattanooga, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Louisville, New Haven, New Orleans, North Port, Portland (ME), Reno, Rochester, Santa Maria, and Virginia Beach — several in Midwest markets where talent is relocating toward manufacturing hubs. Executive compensation : C-Level and VP/SVP benchmarks now available for Boulder, CO, and Oxford.

: C-Level and VP/SVP benchmarks now available for Boulder, CO, and Oxford. Support role locations extended to Canada, the United Kingdom, and ten major U.S. metros, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

to Canada, the United Kingdom, and ten major U.S. metros, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and the San Francisco Bay Area. New industry filter: a Consulting & Professional Services cut, sharpening benchmarks for services businesses and anyone competing with them for talent.

The Pave Agent adds the demand signal

Also newly available: the Pave Agent can now analyze live public job posting data—titles, descriptions, and advertised salary ranges—enriched with Pave's location and job family data and updated daily. It can reason across this data along with the rest of a customer's Market Data subscription.

The two signals answer different questions. Job postings are forward-looking and public. What companies say they will pay is increasingly disclosed under pay transparency laws. The Recent Hire Filter, available in Market Data Pro, benchmarks employees hired in the last six months and includes statistical significance indicators that distinguish meaningful movement from thin samples.

"The hard part of compensation was never getting to an answer. It was defending it and revalidating as market conditions move quickly," said Matt Schulman, CEO of Pave. "The Pave Agent now reads live job postings alongside recent hire benchmarks and shows its sources, sample sizes, and confidence on every response."

Availability

Pave's August Market Data release, along with the firm's Recent Hire Filter and Custom Peer Group reporting features, are now live for all Market Data Pro clients. Live job posting data is available for all clients with access to the Pave Agent. Full release notes are available at: https://www.pave.com/blog-posts/august-market-data-release-forward-deployed-engineering

About Pave

Pave is the AI compensation platform. Pave connects to HRIS, ATS, and equity systems to create a unified, real-time data foundation for compensation decisions, and pairs it with the Pave Agent — an AI compensation analyst that delivers defensible, explainable recommendations for human review. Compensation leaders use Pave to benchmark against the market as it is today, build and defend ranges, and run compensation cycles at scale.

Learn more at pave.com.

SOURCE Pave