Pave Announces Total Rewards Live 2026, the Premier Event for the World's Top Compensation and Total Rewards Leaders

Exclusive, director-and-above summit convenes on October 6 in San Francisco to tackle AI-era pay strategy, equity redesign, and the reality of pay transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave, the AI compensation platform, today announced Total Rewards Live (TRL) 2026, the premier event for compensation and total rewards leaders, taking place on October 6, 2026, in San Francisco. Reserved exclusively for leaders at the director level and above, TRL brings together 300 of the world's top compensation and rewards executives for a day of real-time market insights, candid peer exchange, and forward-looking strategy.

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Compensation is evolving more rapidly than ever. AI is transforming roles faster than job descriptions can adapt, equity programs face new pressures from talent and market forces, and pay transparency mandates are now a practical reality. TRL 2026 is designed for leaders managing these changes and is an essential event for those responsible for compensation, rewards, and talent retention.

"Comp leaders are fielding harder questions than ever, from boards, from employees, from execs who read one article and now have opinions. What they need is to engage with peers who are getting the same questions and don't have all the answers either," said Matt Schulman, CEO of Pave. "TRL is where the people actually setting pay strategy at the fastest-growing, most innovative companies in the world show up, compare notes, and stress-test their thinking against people who've made the same calls. You don't leave with a slide deck. You leave with an answer you can defend to your board."

A curated agenda for the moment

Anchored by Pave's Market Trends Talk — a first look at compensation trends drawn from Pave's real-time dataset of over 9,000 companies — the day features six discussions led by practitioners in the trenches:

Pricing the AI Workforce — how to value work when the work itself keeps changing, from leveling frameworks to pricing roles that didn't exist six months ago

— how to value work when the work itself keeps changing, from leveling frameworks to pricing roles that didn't exist six months ago Equity, Redesigned — how leaders are rethinking equity strategy as AI talent commands richer packages and employees ask harder questions about value

— how leaders are rethinking equity strategy as AI talent commands richer packages and employees ask harder questions about value Pay Transparency: Is 2026 a Reality Check? — what's working, what's backfiring, and what leaders would do differently now that mandates have been live long enough to judge

— what's working, what's backfiring, and what leaders would do differently now that mandates have been live long enough to judge AI for Comp Teams — beyond the hype: the AI use cases delivering real efficiency gains today, and where human judgment still matters most

— beyond the hype: the AI use cases delivering real efficiency gains today, and where human judgment still matters most Pay-for-Performance, Reimagined — positioning compensation as a driver of retention, performance, and business outcomes, not just an operating cost

— positioning compensation as a driver of retention, performance, and business outcomes, not just an operating cost The Future of Total Rewards — bold perspectives on what the total rewards function looks like in three to five years, and what leaders should invest in now

Backed by the leaders in compensation advisory

TRL 2026 is made possible by a sponsor lineup that reflects the depth of the compensation ecosystem: Alpine Rewards, Compensation Advisory Partners, Infinite Equity, Nua Group, Pearl Meyer, and Carver Edison — firms trusted by boards and rewards teams at the world's leading companies.

Registration

Attendance is limited to compensation and total rewards leaders at the director level and above. Seats are limited. To request an invitation and learn more, visit pave.com/trl/event.

About Pave

Pave is the AI compensation platform, purpose-built for compensation leaders. Pave connects to HRIS, ATS, and equity systems to create a unified, real-time data layer, helping teams transform hours of manual analysis into defensible, board-ready compensation decisions in minutes. Pave is built on employee records from 9,000+ companies. Learn more at pave.com.

SOURCE Pave