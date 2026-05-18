Pavlov Media Expands Fiber Internet Network to Matteson, Illinois

MATTESON, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media is excited to announce the expansion of its fiber-optic Internet network in Matteson, Illinois. Construction is currently underway, bringing fast, reliable connectivity to local homes and businesses and strengthening the area's digital infrastructure.

This project is part of Pavlov Media's continued investment in Illinois communities. Campus Communications Group (CCG), Pavlov Media's construction division specializing in broadband infrastructure, is overseeing the planning, design, and construction of the network in Matteson.

"We're proud to continue investing in communities like Matteson by expanding our fiber network," said Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "Reliable, high-speed Internet is essential for families, schools, and businesses, and we're excited to support the continued growth and connectivity of this area."

As construction progresses, residents will soon be able to sign up for service. Once available, they will have access to:

Up to 8 Gbps fiber Internet

No data caps

No installation or modem fees

24/7 technical support

Whether working from home, streaming, gaming, or powering smart home devices, Pavlov Media's fiber network is built to support today's connected lifestyle.

Residents can join the Interested List to receive updates and be notified when sign-ups open at https://pavlovmedia.com/construction/

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company offering broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

SOURCE Pavlov Media