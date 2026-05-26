Pavlov Media Bringing Next-Generation Fiber Internet to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media is continuing its investment in Illinois communities with a new fiber Internet expansion now underway in Frankfort. The project will deliver a faster, more reliable Internet experience to residents and businesses while helping prepare the community for growing digital demands.

Construction crews are actively working throughout the area, with residents expected to begin signing up for service soon. The network is being built by Campus Communications Group (CCG), Pavlov Media's broadband infrastructure division, which manages the design and construction of fiber networks across the country.

"As communities continue to grow, dependable Internet access becomes increasingly important," said Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "We're excited to bring our fiber network to Frankfort and provide residents with the connectivity they need for work, entertainment, education, and everyday life."

Once service becomes available, customers will have access to:

Multi-gig fiber Internet speeds up to 8 Gbps

Unlimited data usage

Free installation

Local, 24/7 technical support

Pavlov Media's all-fiber network is designed to support modern households with seamless streaming, online gaming, remote work, video conferencing, and connected smart home devices.

Residents interested in receiving construction updates and early service information can join the Interested List at: store.pavlovmedia.com.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company offering broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

SOURCE Pavlov Media