Pavlus Travel & Cruise Strengthens Luxury Travel Leadership Team

Erik De La Cruz Named Vice President of Marketing and Michael Steudle Promoted to Chief Luxury Growth Officer as the Independent Agency Deepens Its Senior Leadership Bench

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlus Travel & Cruise, one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies, today announced two senior leadership appointments to accelerate its growth in luxury travel and its leadership in the age of artificial intelligence. Erik De La Cruz, a 16-year Viking veteran, has been named vice president of marketing, and Michael Steudle, a 15-year company leader, has been promoted to the newly created role of chief luxury growth officer.

Erik De La Cruz, vice president of marketing, Pavlus Travel & Cruise Michael Steudle, chief luxury growth officer, Pavlus Travel & Cruise

"These two leaders represent exactly where luxury travel is heading," says Craig Pavlus, founder and chief executive officer of Pavlus Travel & Cruise. "Erik knows the luxury cruise world from the inside, and Michael saw the artificial intelligence revolution coming earlier than most in our industry. Together they give Pavlus the talent to expand our luxury business and to lead the way travelers discover and trust an agency."

Erik De La Cruz, Vice President of Marketing

De La Cruz joins Pavlus after a distinguished 16-year career at Viking, where he most recently served as senior director of sales. He brings more than two decades of travel industry experience, with a strong track record in luxury cruise sales, strategic partnerships, and support of the travel advisor community.

"Pavlus has built something truly rare, a family-owned, independent agency that combines obsessive client service with real buying power and supplier relationships built over decades," says De La Cruz. "Having spent 16 years at Viking, I have a deep appreciation for the trade channel and the vital role agencies like Pavlus play in delivering exceptional travel experiences. I'm excited to bring that knowledge to strategically position Pavlus for its next chapter of growth and to help tell this story to a new generation of luxury travelers."

Michael Steudle, Chief Luxury Growth Officer

Steudle has spent 15 years at Pavlus, most recently as vice president of marketing and information technology, where he led the agency's digital transformation and pioneered its artificial intelligence search-visibility strategy. In the newly created role of chief luxury growth officer, he will unite the agency's technology, luxury client acquisition, and long-term growth strategy.

"Luxury travel is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, and the agencies that win will pair deep human expertise with the smartest technology," says Steudle. "Pavlus has the relationships, the reputation, and the independence to lead that shift, and I'm honored to help guide it."

Both De La Cruz and Steudle report to Shelby Steudle, president of Pavlus Travel & Cruise. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Visit https://pavlus.com or call 800-528-9300.

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies and the Number 1 Tauck seller worldwide for more than 20 consecutive years. Representing Viking, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Tauck, and more than 90 other luxury cruise and tour partners, Pavlus is known for high quality service and for charging no service fees. The agency is led by Founder and CEO Craig Pavlus, a travel industry veteran of more than 55 years and recipient of the Travel Weekly Lifetime Achievement Award. Learn more at https://pavlus.com or call 800-528-9300.

SOURCE Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.