Pavlus Travel Sees Higher 2026 Alaska Bookings

North American Vacation Sales Up Across the Board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska, aptly called "The Great Land" or "America's Last Frontier," is always a hot vacation commodity, but this year it's more so than ever. "The proof is in our robust sales numbers," says Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Albuquerque, NM, one of the U.S.' largest independent travel agencies with employees spread across the country. The 2026 Alaska summer sailing season just kicked off and, for most lines, continues through September.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' elegant Seven Seas Explorer is among the ultra-luxury cruise ships taking guests to Alaska, "The Great Land," in 2026. Photo provided by Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Craig S. Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruise, says his travel agency's Alaska bookings/sales are up in 2026, compared with 2025, as is North American travel across the board. Photo by Pavlus Travel.

"While Alaska has always been a popular summer destination for travelers, by land or sea, our total Alaska vacation sales, both revenue and total number of bookings, are tracking higher this year to date, compared with the same period a year ago," he reveals. Most notable is that "some clients are interestingly booking much closer in – for Alaska vacations that depart within the next three months!"

Here are 10 key factors or trends that are impacting Alaska bookings in 2026.

Geopolitical Fallout: Some consumers--even frequent global travelers--are looking to avoid certain regions of the world given recent world events and geopolitical fallout. That includes certain (not all) areas of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. "As a result, we've also actually noticed an uptick in North American travel of all types across the board this year," Pavlus stresses.

That includes Alaska ocean cruises and luxury tours, but also small-ship cruises on U.S. rivers; Great Lakes voyages; escorted upscale tours of U.S. National Parks; cultural and themed travel; and East Coast vacations that touch Colonial-era sites and destinations linked to the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Higher Air Ticket Prices for Overseas Flights: As jet fuel prices have risen sharply this year, many airlines have raised ticket prices. In particular, complex, long-haul overseas itineraries can prove pricey. "That's influenced some consumers to ask us about a less far-flung vacation within North America this year or next, in lieu of their typical global explorations," explains Pavlus.

More Multigenerational Alaska Demand: "I've noticed much more family involvement in the Alaska cruises I've booked this year, with guests ranging in age from 12 to 65—definitely multi-generational trips," says Kendahl Isbell, a Pavlus personal travel planner. "Increasingly, I've seen grandma and grandpa not wanting to cross the ponds with little ones, given everything going on in the world," explains Lee Alvarez, another Pavlus travel planner.

In addition to multigenerational cruise inquiries, "I'm seeing an uptick for multigenerational families wanting to experience Alaska together on an escorted, family-focused tour such as Tauck Bridges," adds Pavlus' Lauren Riesenberger, another personal travel planner.

During the fully escorted Tauck Bridges' "Alaska: Call of the Wild" itinerary, for example, families spend eight days exploring Anchorage, Girdwood, Denali National Park & Preserve, the Kenai Peninsula, and Seward. At press time, 2026 pricing, which is subject to change, began at $7,590 per person, double occupancy.

Growth and Increasing Diversity of Alaska Vacation Products: At least 15 cruise lines and 26 different ships will sail to Alaska in 2026 from Seattle, WA, while Vancouver, B.C., Canada, also is expecting robust growth and diversity in its cruise offerings. "The best news for travelers—whether soloists, couples, families, or small groups of friends--is that an Alaska vacation isn't one size fits all," stresses Pavlus.

Virgin Voyages' Brilliant Lady recently kicked off the line's first-ever sailing season to Alaska from both Seattle and Vancouver, while upscale Azamara is returning to Alaska for the first time in seven years with Azamara Pursuit. "Crystal's ultra-luxury Crystal Symphony is also back in the Great Land after many years," Pavlus says. For the first time this year, Disney Cruise Line will homeport two ships sailing to Alaska, both from Vancouver.

Princess Cruises has positioned the new Star Princess on 2026 Alaska sailings. MSC Cruises debuts in Alaska with the recently redesigned MSC Poesia, home to the MSC Yacht Club, an upscale ship-within-a-ship complex. Celebrity Cruises is heading north to Alaska with the reimagined Celebrity Solstice, fresh from a $250 million bow-to-stern update. Looking ahead to 2027, Explora Journeys' luxurious Explora III, with just 463 suites, also will begin sailing in Alaska waters.

Repeat Alaska Travelers Seek More Intimate Vessels: During 2026, Pavlus is also seeing a rising interest by repeat Alaska travelers—those traveling to the Great Land for the second, third or fourth time—to choose a smaller cruise ship with 200 or fewer guests. Among the options are UnCruise Adventures, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, American Cruise Line (ACL), and others.

"They tell us that they're seeking a more intimate ship experience, no crowds, and the ability to travel to off-the-beaten-path coves, harbors, and destinations that larger ships can't access," explains Pavlus. Given the rising demand, ACL has doubled its Alaska capacity in 2026 with two ships now operating, and the line will add a third, the new, 130-passenger American Ranger, in 2027.

Desire to Elevate the Vacation: "This year, more of our cruise clients are also seeking to elevate their Alaska cruise vacation," says Pavlus. "Some desire to step up to a more upscale or luxurious cruise line, while others are opting for a more spacious, higher category suite."

Debuting as new luxury options in Alaska this summer are Windstar Cruises' new 224-passenger Star Seeker and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's new Luminara with 226 suites. Also popular with Pavlus' luxury clients are Azamara, Crystal, Cunard Line, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, and other upscale lines.

Desire to Get Away in the Great Outdoors: "This summer, more travelers seem particularly eager to get away, leave the stress behind and commune with Mother Nature in North America," explains Pavlus. "Alaska is a place of such incredible natural beauty with 27,000 glaciers and millions of acres of pure wilderness. Our clients simply can't wait to get out and spot bears, moose, sea lions, seals, whales, Dall sheep, eagles, and other critters in the wild."

Many also desire to "soak in" Alaska's spectacular scenery by riding the rails on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route Railway from Skagway to the Yukon. It's a popular shore excursion for cruise guests. "Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, that railway began operating during the Klondike Gold Rush," he adds.

Trending Slightly Younger, More Active, More Exploratory: This year, Pavlus is also seeing a more active, slightly younger crowd heading to Alaska. Those potential travelers ask about such outdoor activities as hiking, biking, kayaking, whale watching, and other wildlife and marine life excursions. "Mushing" activities on land with Alaskan sled dogs – aka Iditarod-type experiences —and flightseeing by seaplane or helicopter are also in demand.

More Land-Sea Combinations: Week-long Alaska cruises are highly popular. But many Pavlus customers opt for a longer cruise tour (a cruise plus an escorted/hosted land journey), often with Princess Cruises or Holland America Line, both of which operate their own Alaska lodges/hotels. Other lines too offer cruise-and-land options. For example, Regent Seven Seas Cruises' seven-night voyage on Seven Seas Explorer from Whittier to Vancouver, departing July 22, 2026, can be paired with a five-day, "Pre-Cruise Denali Adventure."

Off-Season Northern Lights: Yes, summer Alaska travel is highly popular, but this year, "I've also had a few winter Alaska requests for viewing the Northern Lights," says Alvarez. "It's a more expedition-style vacation within a U.S. destination."

Whatever the season, "it's clear that Alaska is a strong draw for many of our clients, part of the larger trend we're seeing this year of strength across the board for all types of North American vacations this year," emphasizes Pavlus.

For more information, contact Pavlus Travel & Cruise at 800-528-9300 or visit https://pavlus.com/.

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.

Pavlus Travel & Cruise is an independent, full-service luxury travel agency specializing in luxury travel and cruise vacations. Founded in 1994 by Craig Pavlus, former Trans World Airlines senior vice president, marketing, the agency employs a professional workforce across the United States and is a member of the Travel Leaders Network. Pavlus Travel & Cruise is the world's largest seller of Tauck Tours and a top-tier seller for leading luxury travel brands including AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic, Seabourn, Silversea and others.

SOURCE Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.