Pavlus Travel & Cruise's "World Cruise" Bookings Have Increased More than 20 Percent for 2026, Versus 2025, as Consumers Clamor for the "Ultimate Luxury Travel Experience"

"For our luxury customers, World Cruises are so much more than simply a vacation," says Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruise, one of the largest independent luxury travel agencies in the U.S., and a member of the Travel Leaders Network (TLN). "They're journeys to adventure and the ultimate luxury travel experience." Pavlus Travel points out several developing marketplace trends.

World Cruise Trend 1: Expansion of World Cruise Routes: Over many decades, World Cruises have traditionally sailed east to west (or in reverse) around the globe, often transiting the Suez Canal. Rose Morrissey, a Pavlus personal travel planner, explains that despite recent regional geopolitical issues that have steered many ships away from using that waterway, "it's exciting to witness how the luxury lines have adapted and innovated with new World Cruise routes to keep the experience fresh and appealing."

For instance, now World Cruise routes might alternatively entail a complete loop around the Pacific Ocean or a circumnavigation of Australia as part of a larger sailing route. Seabourn sets sail on an 83-day "World Cruise: Australia In-depth & Panama Canal" journey on March 9, 2027, from Sydney, Australia, to Miami, FL, and Crystal operates a 127-night World Cruise in early 2029 from Melbourne, Australia, to New York, NY.

"Most notably, though, new Arctic-to-Antarctica longitudinal World Cruise routings are drawing some younger guests who seek adventure, eco-beauty, and a more expeditionary approach within such a lengthy journey," Pavlus emphasizes. "People can't wait to spot puffins, penguins, and perhaps even polar bears." Viking has already sold out its 81-day "Arctic to Antarctic Explorer" World Cruise voyage that sails from Nuuk, Greenland, to Ushuaia, Argentina, on September 15, 2028.

World Cruise Trend 2: Exploring More Off-the-Beaten-Path, Less-Visited Spots: Yes, World Cruise itineraries still call at top marquee destinations such as Hong Kong; Sydney, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; or New York, NY, to name just a few. Increasingly, though, luxury lines have added enticing, less visited, or more remote ports of call.

For instance, Oceania Cruises' 180-day "2029 Around the World" voyage on Oceania Aurelia from Los Angeles, CA, to New York, NY, on January 6, 2029, will call at many marquee ports but it will also call at such off-the-beaten-path spots as Indonesia's Komodo Island, and Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece. The latter is the gateway to the Nikopolis archaeological site, once a thriving Roman capital built by Octavian to commemorate his victory over Marc Antony and Cleopatra.

World Cruise Trend 3: More Time to Explore Individual Destinations: Another recent trend for cruise itineraries of various lengths, not just World Cruises, is the addition of more late-night stays and overnights in port destinations.

For example, Azamara's World Cruise from Miami, FL, to Athens, Greece, on January 5, 2028, spans 175 nights and visits 45 countries, with 68 late night stays and overnights in port. Just a few of the many overnight stays include Papeete, Tahiti; Hobart, Tasmania, Australia; Cochin, India; and Hong Kong, China (double overnight).

World Cruise Trend 4: Connectivity Enhancements Broaden the Guest Demographics: Not surprisingly, many World Cruise guests are affluent retirees who have both the funds and time to travel for extended periods. But now the market is expanding a bit and attracting still-working affluent couples or solo travelers who can work remotely from anywhere in the world.

In just one example, Lee Alvarez, a Pavlus personal travel planner, booked a 50s-age couple who are "influencers" to sail on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' 2027 World Cruise. That ultra-luxury line now offers high-speed Starlink on all its ships. "Definitely fueling the expanding World Cruise guest demographics is that luxury cruise lines have added Starlink or other shipboard technology upgrades," stresses Pavlus.

World Cruise Trend 5: More Time to Plan with Voyage Details Revealed a Bit Farther Out: Also helping to broaden World Cruise demographics are often earlier "reveals" from luxury lines about a voyage's routing, travel time frame, itinerary details, and pricing.

That advance notice gives more potential guests -- affluent retirees, remote workers, entrepreneurs who run their own businesses, and some middle-class travelers highly committed to a trip of a lifetime -- more time to plan and pay.

World Cruise Trend 6: New Overland Journeys Heighten Appeal: "I'm definitely seeing more requests for overland-type adventures by my guests who've booked a World Cruise," acknowledges Alvarez. For instance, she recently assisted clients who were eager to reserve one cruise line's "two-to-three-night overland adventure to go see the Taj Mahal and do a little touring."

Of late, luxury lines are adding more of those overland journeys within their World Cruises. For instance, during Silversea's 125-day "A Pacific Awakening" cruise on Silver Whisper from San Diego, CA, to Singapore, on January 5, 2029, guests can take a three-day complimentary "Terracotta Warriors: The Qin Dynasty" overland journey from Shanghai, China, to Hong Kong. While in Xian, China, full World Cruise guests will enjoy exclusive, after-hours entry for close-up views of the ancient Terracotta Warriors.

About the Ultimate Luxury Experience

What's a World Cruise all about? How does it differ from a typical weeklong or two-week cruise? After boarding, travelers won't need to immediately race out to see all the spaces and features that the ship has to offer and then begin planning every moment. "Appreciating the gift of time, they can simply sip a glass of welcome bubbly in their spacious suite, knowing that the ship will be their home-away-from-home for months," Pavlus explains. "It's a pampering life at sea."

"But while they settle in, they also can begin to indulge their exploratory mindset at the same time," he adds. Week after week, month after month, guests will go ashore to explore storied cities, rural destinations, archaeological sites, regions of great eco-beauty and more. Best of all, their luxurious ship – their home-away-from-home – will provide Michelin-quality dining, fine wines, high-quality enrichment lectures (often by VIP/celebrity guests such as well-known authors, archaeologists, actors, or naturalists), many guest activities, spa and wellness offerings, valet laundry service, onboard entertainment and more, according to Pavlus.

"In addition, World Cruise guests are often treated by the luxury cruise line to exclusive, one-of-a-kind, often-complimentary experiences. Those might entail a night-time, after-hours visit to a famed archeological site with dinner and drinks under the stars, or alternatively, a one-of-a-kind culinary event and dinner with a famed chef," says Pavlus.

Given the length of the sailing and the luxurious experience, fares for the lowest cabin category on a full World Cruise might start pricewise -- varying sizably by line and whether the experience is premium, upper premium or luxury -- at $30,000, $50,000, $75,000, or more per person, double occupancy. For example, Holland America Line's 129-Day "Grand World Voyage" on Volendam sails roundtrip from Port Everglades (Greater Fort Lauderdale), FL, on January 4, 2028. At press time, pricing started at $30,009 per person, double, occupancy, for an inside cabin.

In turn, luxury travelers who opt for a top-end suite on a full World Cruise might pay $100,000, $200,000 or more per person, double occupancy. "Talk with a personal travel planner to see what options might fit your needs, budget, and lifestyle," says Morrissey. Highly inclusive full World Cruise fares often cover airfare, specialty dining, shore excursions, valet laundry services, gratuities, an onboard credit, exclusive events/experiences, door-to-door luggage service, phone time, an exclusive pre-cruise gala, and much more, again varying sizably by brand.

Service is typically stellar on a World Cruise as many crew members and butlers are hand-picked by the line for their superb past service. "The result is that once people are sailing on a World Cruise, they'll often contact their personal travel planner directly from the ship to express their interest in booking another one," Pavlus imparts.

Future World Cruise Bookings

Typically, luxury cruise lines open World Cruise reservations first to loyal past guests, and then a few days later to the general public. "My top tip is to ensure your personal travel planner knows about your desire to experience this type of extensive journey, because things move quickly and voyages can sell out fast," says Morrissey. "That way the planner can add you and your preferred accommodation category to any advance list the line sets up. That can help ensure you have the best chance at securing a confirmed reservation."

One recent development is the expansion of World Cruise options. "It's exciting to see new World Cruise players," emphasizes Pavlus. Starting this fall, premium Celebrity Cruises will launch its first-ever 110-night World Cruise from Alaska to Asia; guests will explore 58 destinations. In addition, ultra-luxury Explora Journeys' 128-day "Inaugural World Journey: Endless Worlds" will set sail in 2029.

For more information, contact Pavlus Travel & Cruise at 800-528-9300 or visit https://pavlus.com.

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies and the Number 1 Tauck seller worldwide for more than 20 consecutive years. Representing Viking, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Tauck, and more than 90 other luxury cruise and tour partners, Pavlus is known for high quality service and for charging no service fees. The agency is led by Founder and CEO Craig Pavlus, a travel industry veteran of more than 55 years and recipient of the Travel Weekly Lifetime Achievement Award. Learn more at https://pavlus.com or call 800-528-9300.

SOURCE Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.