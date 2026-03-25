PawCo™ Launches AI-Powered Dog Nutrition Assistant, Bringing Personalized, Science-Backed Guidance to Pet Owners

Proprietary platform delivers real-time, veterinary-informed nutrition insights and unbiased product recommendations to support smarter, more confident pet care decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PawCo™, the premium dog nutrition company redefining modern pet wellness, announced the launch of PawCo AI, an AI-powered dog nutrition assistant designed to deliver personalized, veterinary-informed guidance to pet owners. The proprietary platform marks PawCo™'s latest innovation at the intersection of pet care and artificial intelligence, offering a faster, more intuitive way to navigate everyday questions around canine diet, ingredients, and overall health. Built to address a clear gap in the market for trustworthy, accessible pet nutrition guidance, PawCo AI replaces fragmented online searches with a centralized, expert-informed experience. By delivering tailored insights based on each dog's unique profile, the platform empowers pet owners to make more informed decisions about their dog's health and wellness.

"Dog owners have endless questions about diet, ingredients, and overall wellness and nutrition, but there hasn't been a fast, reliable way to get clear answers," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder of PawCo™. "We built PawCo AI to make credible, science-backed guidance instantly accessible and personalized to each individual dog, so pet parents can feel confident they're making the best possible decisions for their dog's long-term health."

Unlike general AI tools, PawCo AI is purpose-built for canine nutrition, drawing from decades of peer-reviewed research and veterinary-informed data sets.

The platform incorporates data from leading organizations including AAFCO, AVMA, ASPCA, and the FDA, and cross-references ingredients against established toxicity databases to ensure safety and transparency. Importantly, recommendations are not limited to PawCo™ products, ensuring an objective, dog-first approach tailored to each pet's specific needs.

Key capabilities include:

Personalized nutrition guidance tailored to each dog's unique profile, life stage, and overall wellness goals

tailored to each dog's unique profile, life stage, and overall wellness goals Adaptive feeding plans and meal recommendations that evolve in real time based on changing inputs such as weight, age, activity level, and health conditions to continuously optimize a dog's nutrition

that evolve in real time based on changing inputs such as weight, age, activity level, and health conditions to continuously optimize a dog's nutrition Targeted diet optimization to support digestion, gut health, skin and coat health, weight management, and more

to support digestion, gut health, skin and coat health, weight management, and more Seamless product discovery and smart recommendations , connecting users directly to relevant, high-quality products across brands

, connecting users directly to relevant, high-quality products across brands Advanced ingredient safety check, including real-time checks against established pet toxicity databases and veterinary-backed guidelines

The launch of PawCo AI reflects a broader shift toward AI-driven pet care, with PawCo™ leading a new category of tools that enables more proactive, personalized, and data-driven approaches to pet care and wellness

PawCo's AI nutrition assistant is available now at chat.mypawco.com.

PawCo products are also available for purchase at mypawco.com and on Amazon. To learn more about the brand, follow PawCo on Instagram, at @pawcofoods, and on Linkedin.

ABOUT PAWCO™

Founded by food scientist and animal lover Dr. Mahsa Vazin, PawCo™ is on a mission to create the smartest dog food on the market. By combining the expertise of board-certified animal nutritionists with cutting-edge food science and veterinary oversight, PawCo™develops complete, balanced, and functional meals and treats designed to support dogs at every stage of life. Each recipe is thoughtfully formulated with high-quality, whole-food ingredients to target key areas of canine health—including gut health, skin and coat, joints, immunity, heart health, and overall vitality—delivering both optimal nutrition and exceptional taste.

Beyond nutrition, PawCo™ is redefining modern pet care through a commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. The brand leverages plant-forward ingredients and responsible sourcing to reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance. Through continued innovation across its product lineup and digital experience, PawCo™ empowers pet parents with smarter, more accessible solutions to support their dogs' long-term health and well-being.

SOURCE Pawco